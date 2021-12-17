American reality TV actor sells his farts at Rs 76,000 for each pot

Reality TV personality Stephanie Matto started selling her farts in a jar to strangers for up to $ 1,000 (Rs 76,000) each after her stint on the ’90 Day Fiance ‘show. Matto told Buzzfeed, “Working on my own adult-friendly platform over the past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that exist. Over the years, I have received a few messages from men and women who wanted to buy my bras, hair, bath water, etc. I thought farts were a great niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It’s almost like a novelty! “

Her confession comes just a month after the reality TV star detailed the process in a now-viral TikTok video, in which she disclosed which foods she prefers to eat before preparing the jars for customers, reports femalefirst.co.uk . She said, “I like to get things done with beans, a protein muffin, sometimes even yogurt – less sugar is better. Then I like to add small flower petals. “I feel like they attach the scent and make it last longer. And when I’m finally done with my jar, I like to leave a personal note. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2U5Aj7PI0c/hqdefault.jpg

Stephanie first rose to prominence when she appeared on the “90 Day Fiance” reality show with her then-girlfriend Erika, which features long-distance couples who have applied for or received a visa and who only have 90 days to get married.

The couple broke up and while Stephanie set up a seemingly successful business venture, Erika recently said on her podcast that she was “contacted” to star in the Australian version of “Big Brother”.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.