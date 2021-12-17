Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women | american tv

Chris Noth, the actor best known as Carrie Bradshaws, Mr Big’s love interest on Sex and the City, has been charged with sexual assault by two women who spoke to the hollywood reporter.

The women, who do not know each other and contacted the publication separately as the press circled around the recent spinoff series And Just Like That, both describe alleged similar rapes by the 67-year-old actor to over a decade. interval.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Noth called the allegations categorically false and denied assaulting the women. These stories could be 30 years or 30 days ago, no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed, he said. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

The women, identified by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, both say they met Noth in their early twenties. Zoe, who still works in the entertainment industry, said she met Noth through an entry-level job in entertainment in 2004 when she was 22 and he was 49. She alleges that after several encounters in love at work, he invited her out to a swimming pool in the complex where he had an apartment.

Zoe, now 40, says the actor lured her into the apartment by suggesting she discuss a book, kissed her, then started having sex with her from behind, in front a mirror. It was very painful and I shouted: Stop! she said. And he didn’t. I said, can you at least have a condom? and he laughed at me.

Zoe said she and a friend went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for stitches after the assault, where she refused to tell the police about Noth’s name for fear she would not be believed and repercussions on the workplace. The Hollywood Reporter was unable to confirm this visit because Cedars-Sinai does not keep records dating back to 2004.

The woman identified as Lily, now 31, says she met Noth in 2015, when he was 25 and he was 60, in the VIP section of the now closed New York nightclub No.8, where she worked as a waiter. The woman, who now works in journalism, said Noth invited her to dinner, which she accepted as a fan of the HBO show. Under the impression that he wanted to taste some whiskey and discuss his career plans with her, Lily says she accompanied Noth to his apartment in Greenwich Village, then claims that Noth kissed her, stuffed his penis into him. in her mouth and started having sex with her in front of a mirror, much to her distress. I was crying when it happened, she said.

The magazine reviewed texts between Lily and Noth between March and April 2015, in which Noth said: By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night out last week. I thought it was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you were feeling. Lily replied: Hmm I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into details via text message, but I did feel a bit used. Maybe it’s better as a phone conversation, but I can’t speak at the moment. Lily and Noth exchanged more texts about the drink meeting, which she ended up canceling; they never saw each other again.

The two women told The Hollywood Reporter that they felt compelled to speak publicly now because the press for And Just Like That sparked old memories. Seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City, it sparked something in me, Zoe said. For so many years I buried him, but decided that now was the time to try and reveal who he is.

The 2004 allegations are currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), sources said Deadline Thursday afternoon. We are still looking at the nature of the report and trying to determine where, when and if the report was filed, Sgt Bruce Borihanh of the LAPD said at the point of sale. Lawyers for Noths said their client has yet to hear from the police.

In the wake of the report, home fitness company Peloton has removed ads featuring the actor from its social media channels, according to the hollywood reporter. The quickly produced viral video poked fun at the stationary bike-related death of Noths’ character, Mr. Big, in the recently released And Just Like That.