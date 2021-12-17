Everywhere they eat in Sex and the City reboot and like that

There was a time when gargantuan tour buses splashed with roses and images of girlfriends sipping cocktails roamed Manhattan Island. They mainly carried women; gathered masses from all over Central America, all yearning to breathe freely and drink a cosmopolitan cocktail in the same bars frequented by Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte, the characters of HBO Sex and the city.

But much like the once ubiquitous go out at the top, these visits have become a rare sight (although continuous). Many of the restaurants featured on the original show, which ran from 1998 to 2004 and never addressed 9/11, have been closed for a long time. Women’s favorite haunt, Coffee Shop in Union Square, closed in 2018 and was replaced by a Chase bank. City Bakery, where Carrie meet up with face girl Nina Katz, also permanently closed, denying the city its best chocolate chip cookies.

The New York we are entering And just like that …, the Sex and the city rebooting on HBO Max, is not the New York we left in 2004. We have experienced hurricanes, stock market crashes and a deadly pandemic that still grappled with. The lavish lifestyle demonstrated by the main ladies of the series has taken on a grotesque character, especially after the Trump presidency, which exposed the inequalities inherent in capitalism. Bisexuality can no longer be seen as a stopover in Gaytown, as Carrie once did.

But there are still bars and restaurants. Bars and restaurants on the edge of the abyss, of course, but they hang on all the same. No pandemic or death of a loved one by Peleton (for the best, it seems) will stop Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte without Samantha, as actor Kim Cattrall who refused to return to the series because of friction with Sarah Jessica Parker, Senior and Executive Producer, of Dinners Across Town.

Want to pretend like it’s 2004 again? Well, put on some hipster jeans and Manolos and hit town (masked and boosted, or better yet, maybe just in your imagination). Here, clearly map out every restaurant, bar and cafe that makes a featured appearance on And just like that … for your travel comfort. Obviously there will be spoilers.

Episode one, hello it’s me

This premiere was obviously dominated by a major controversy, which has little to do with food and that is Carrie do not attempt CPR or call 911 as Big collapsed on the floor of their gigantic shower and died.

Clee, aka the Whitney Cafe, 99 Gansevoort Street

But before that there are a few restaurants. In fact, were reintroduced to Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they wait for a table at Clee, a fictional restaurant that was filmed at a non-fictional restaurant, the Whitney Cafe, which is part of the Whitney Museum. The real star of this meal is Carries, a silly little Robin Hood hat, which she doesn’t do quite as well as this sexy cartoon fox. Also, great news! In this alternate reality, COVID is over. How nice to them, their fellow clients and the staff at Clee.

Smiths Bar and Grill, 701 8th Avenue

Before her first class at Columbia where she enrolled for her Masters in Human Rights, Miranda stops for a drink in this pillar of the Theater District and while she is there, she discovers a new one. exciting character: Miranda’s alcoholism! She tries to order a glass of Chablis at 10:45 am, which, yes, is quite early for the wine, but what is more concerning is why she stops at a bar on West 8th and 44th Streets. , which is far from his townhouse in Brooklyn or Columbia University, which is right up on West 114th Street.

In Manhattan there are plenty of bars to get lost in and luckily most of them aren’t near Times Square.

Episode 2, Little Black Dress

This episode is mostly picked up by Bigs’ ugly and sparse funeral at the Greene Naftali Gallery and not so much on the streets of New York City, which as everyone knows is the spectacle of the other great lady.

Carrie, however, watches wistfully at a couple eating on the patio at the East Pole, located on the Upper East Side. The couple reminds him of her and Big, as the woman is blonde and the man has dark hair and wears an expensive suit. Naturally, that makes Carrie’s grief sad, but she shouldn’t be. As far as she knows, this guy works for the Blackstone Group or makes his money by developing a property that displaces the poor. Maybe Big did too. Anyway, the lunch looked nice and well revisiting the East Pole later.

Episode three, When in Rome …

Did you know that even Charlotte’s best friend, Anthony, went sourdough during the pandemic? Only, he turned it into a bustling company called Hot Fellas (did the writers even try this one?), Where the bread is delivered by … hot guys. This scene is largely marked by Anthony’s rejection of Charlotte’s child’s trans identity, stating that the children are confused and that Charlotte should ignore him. Good to know that in addition to baking, he is up to date on Jesse Singals Substack.

Anyway, I won’t be ordering my bread from Hot Fellas in the future.

The East Pole, 133 East 65th Street

I had to send a lot of screenshots of this dining room where Charlotte, Miranda, Carrie and Stanford gathered for lunch in order to identify the restaurant even though, as noted above, the show has already visited the ‘outside. Luckily, Eater NYs Bao Ong came to my rescue, even providing the following Instagram from the restaurant:

More fun than the restaurant itself, however, Stanford (played by the late Willie Garson) tells Charlotte he worked at the iconic Tribeca Odeon bistro, and that’s how he knows a three-top can. always become a four-top. Many servers will not agree!

Starbucks, 72 Spring Street

Charlotte, Miranda, and Mirandas Many Titos Airport Cart bottles await Carrie at this Starbucks in SoHo, right across from Balthazar (when featured in Sex and the city under the name of Balzac). In a TV series full of necessary belief suspensions, this one will put you on the brink as this Starbucks location has never had less than 700 people at a time, and that’s an official statistic. Plus, the barista brings Miranda a muffin to her table and it’s even on a plate. In real life, the overworked barista would have shouted MORGANDA? and tossed it at him from the register.

Chalait UWS, 461 Amsterdam Avenue

It’s at Chalait, a cafe specializing in matcha drinks, that Carrie finally manages to corner Bigs’ ex-wife Natasha by accidentally bumping into her as she tries to piss in peace, but with the door strangely out. unlocked. (Which is amazing here is that there’s a cafe in New York where you don’t need a special code or key to get into the bathroom.) Groping around to close the door, Carrie knocks over some hot coffee and burns itself, so maybe Chalait is really good …

Maybe the Webster Hall bar ?, 125 East 11 Street

Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda go to see Carries Che’s colleague shoot their special stand-up at Webster Hall location. Afterward, Miranda, her sexuality awakened by Ches’ mind, sticks around for the afterparty. The unselfish Che sends a mouthful of weed vape into Miranda’s mouth. DeBlasios New York, baby!

To be honest, I’m not sure if this was filmed at the Webster Hall bar or if it’s somewhere else. Do you know If yes or if you have others And just like that … information on the location of the restaurant and bar, write to me at [email protected] If not, please do not email me in general.

Well be back with more restaurants and bars from episode four.