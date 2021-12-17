



Bollywood celebrities who ventured into new ventures in 2021 Highlights Ekta Kapoor launched its interior design brand Ek Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt embark on film production Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh launched a vegan meat brand this year The year 2020 has been a difficult year for almost everyone in the world. So, when the clock struck 12 on December 31st of last year, many resolved to give 2021 a chance and venture into new and exciting things. While some have dedicated themselves to fitness, a handful that we know of began to read and many ventured into something completely outside their area of ​​expertise. In Bollywood, too, we’ve seen celebrities get their start in different types of businesses, and if you’re into the city of tinsel you might want to find out more about them. In less than two weeks, we will be welcoming 2022 and making new resolutions for the year ahead. So, before we wrap up this year, here are the celebrities who have ventured into new ventures and what they are. Bollywood celebrities who ventured into new ventures in 2021 Kangana Ranaut Tanu marries Manu actress Kangana Ranaut ventured into the food and beverage business this year. She announced that she was opening a cafe and restaurant in her hometown of Manali. Kangana shared photos of where the cafe is being built and called it his “dream” business. Ekta Kapoor Ekta Kapoor from Balaji Productions has launched her home decor brand Ek, where you can find everything from bed linen, cushion covers, curtains to spiritual and wellness products. The brand celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage and aims to collaborate with local artisans. Ekta had spoken about the brand’s launch on Ranveer Singh’s TV show The big picture and even gave her an evil eye bracelet. Alia bhatt Alia Bhatt has a bucket full of ongoing projects. She made her film debut in Telugu with RRR, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She finished filming this year and even managed to learn the language. Apart from that, Alia started her own production company named Eternal Sunshine Productions. His production house worked on his first company titled darling with Red Chillies Entertainment by Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s release date has yet to be announced. Taapsee Pannu Apart from Alia, Taapsee Pannu was another actress who started her own production house. She launched her production house Outsiders Films and also announced her first project withRashmi rocket producer Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee shared the news via a social media post, part of which read, “Between friendship and business together, supporting each other, while we make sure every rupee on our projects is worth it!” The film is titled Blurry and will hit screens in 2022. The official release date has yet to be revealed. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Bollywood couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh launched Imagine Meats, a plant-based meat production company in July this year. The company promises to bring plant-based meat products to India. In an official statement, Genelia said: “We want Imagine Meats to be the choice of all who crave the taste of meat, without feeling guilty about environmental and public health impacts – just as it will be. the case for our own family. “ For my part, we can’t wait to see what these great Bollywoods will bring us in 2022, and you?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/alia-bhatt-kangana-ranaut-and-more-bollywood-celebs-who-ventured-into-new-businesses-in-2021/841230 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos