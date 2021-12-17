The future of Hollywood in South Florida





OUR COMMITMENT TO YOUR SAFETY We have experienced the enthusiasm of returning to live events in person this year, having safely and successfully hosted over 10,000 executives to date. While we are delighted to come together to propel growth within CRE, COVID-19 remains a global concern and Bisnow is committed to applying safe protocols at our events. You can expect the following: In accordance with CDC guidelines, we recommend that all participants wear a mask, regardless of their immunization status. Masks will be made available at the door. Temperature checks will be carried out at the entrance. Contact tracing procedures will be used for any reported exposure. Social distancing seats will be available in the main event space. Improved disinfection protocols will be adhered to throughout the event space, including regular disinfection of surfaces throughout the event and hand sanitizer provided to all participants. As regulations and local guidance evolve, the CRE industry continues to lead the way. We look forward to safely coming together to do what we do best – network, connect, and engage to do more business. We hope to welcome you soon.

SUMMARY OF THE EVENT What you will learn: How Hollywood deals with recent business migrations and the interest of new residents.

Smart growth, development plans and designing the future in Hollywood.

How city officials, developers and residents are working together for a better Hollywood. How you will do more business: Find out how Hollywood’s top CRE professionals are driving the market forward. Get key insights into which projects are taking center stage and how you can make the best investments in 2021. Who participates : Major Hollywood owners and developers, government officials, tenants and more. Why should you participate: Bisnow events bring together the biggest players in the industry to identify opportunities, build your network and grow your business. With the largest audience of commercial real estate professionals in the world, no one knows how to help your business better than we do. For any questions, recommendations, comments, or press inquiries, please email our South Florida Events Producer, Virginia Baker, at [email protected].

