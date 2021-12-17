Jets home games will continue at 100% fan capacity for now

The Winnipeg Jets will continue to host fans at 100% capacity for their home games at the Canada Life Center, the team’s owning company, True North Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday.

The decision was made public hours after the Montreal Canadiens announced that there would be no fans present at games at the Bell Center for the moment.

True North Sports and Entertainment said it “will consult and collaborate with the province and Manitoba Health as the impacts and spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are monitored locally.”

As a result of the capacity limit decision, the Manitoba Moose Games and all other events at the Canada Life Center and the Burton Cummings Theater will also continue to operate at full capacity.

We thank all of our guests who looked out for each other by wearing a mask diligently during games and events at the Canada Life Center this season, said Kevin Donnelly, Senior Vice President of Venues and Entertainment at True North. While there are many aspects of the pandemic that we cannot control, we can all play a role in keeping our community safe.

“In addition to the continued proof of the vaccination requirement to enter our venues, mask use will be critical to our ability to continue to come together for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games and numerous concerts. and upcoming events at our sites.

The company added that it would actively encourage the use of masks with what it called “strict enforcement” for those who fail to comply with the rules, without however specifying what those penalties might be.

Guests attending events at the Canada Life Center and the Burton Cummings Theater are required to wear a mask at all times, in accordance with venue policies, including during breaks between eating and drinking.

The province of Manitoba reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to publicly available data. The total marks the highest daily count in six months, with the previous record being set on June 12, when it stood at 294.

Almost half of the new cases, a total of 108, are in the Winnipeg health region.

Not all teams in Canada have publicly declared a verdict on how they will handle the nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, fueled in large part by the rise of the Omicron variant. So far, however, True North Sports and Entertainment is the only organization that has opted for a reduction in capacity.

The Canadians have closed the Bell Center to fans, for at least Thursday and possibly until 2022, following a request from Quebec public health officials, which the team said they accepted “in order to ‘keep our fans and fellow citizens safe throughout our community. “

What this means for the immediate future of fans attending games at the Bell Center is not yet known. The team said an update on Saturday’s game, which will pit the Canadiens against the Boston Bruins, will be provided on Friday.

The team went on to note that they had “been given assurances” that starting with the January games, the organization will revert to “a partial capacity scenario and will again be able to accommodate fans.”

Earlier in the week, the Ontario provincial government became the first jurisdiction to announce a capacity limit for NHL or NBA teams this season, limiting arena attendance to 50% for venues that can accommodate 1,000 people or more.

“This action is taken to reduce the possibility of close contact in high-risk indoor environments with large crowds and when masks are not always worn,” the Ontario government said in a press release.

Ahead of Ontario’s announcement, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said rules allowing full capacity for professional indoor sports needed to be reviewed.

“Right now, let’s say sports arenas, hockey arenas are still running at full capacity, that’s something that I think needs to be looked at,” said Dr. Howard Njoo.

The provinces – not the federal government – are responsible for developing capacity rules.

Capacity slowly increased in provinces across the country over the summer and fall, but the increase in the number of cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant put the problem back in the spotlight.

Research on the Omicron variant, first identified in November in Botswana and South Africa, continues. However, since its initial discovery, data so far shows that it is highly transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than other variants of the coronavirus.

At the end of November, the World Health Organization had qualified Omicron as a “worrying variant”. Since then, according to the WHO, it has been identified on all continents except Antarctica.