Activision Blizzard releases diversity report, aims to ‘do better’ – Daily News

By Michael Tobin | Bloomberg

Activision Blizzard said nearly half of company departures in the past year were women, a statistic the video game company is trying to change amid multiple prosecutions and investigations in alleged harassment and discrimination.

In a 2021 diversity report released Thursday, Activision said women made up just under a quarter of full-time employees, which she said is on par with the industry as a whole. But the Santa Monica-based company lags behind competitors in other areas, with under-represented ethnic groups making up 36% of employees, compared to 40% for the industry as a whole.

While the company-wide representation is similar to that of our video game companies in the United States, this is grossly inadequate in my opinion, wrote Daniel Alegre, COO of Activision. , in a letter to employees. We will do better.

Blizzard Entertainment employee Christine (last name withheld), center, stands with her husband, Eric, right, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, as she reads a statement about sexual harassment in the gaming company in Irvine, Calif. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. , 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Blizzard Entertainment employee Christine (last name withheld) kisses coworker Chrystal Blackwell before Christine shares her story of sexual harassment at the gaming company in Irvine, Calif. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 (Photo Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Blizzard Entertainment campus in Irvine, Calif. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters quit their jobs in July after a California state investigation claimed the company was mired in toxic "frat boy" conditions.

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters march for better working conditions in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters march for better working conditions in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters march for better working conditions in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters march for better working conditions in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine, is stepping down, just a week after workers staged a walkout over allegations of harassment and discrimination. (File photo: Orange County Register)

The report comes amid months of fury against the male-dominated culture of Activisions. The company, known for its successful video games such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, was sued by the Californias Department of Fair Employment and Housing in July on allegations of sexual harassment, unequal pay and retaliation. The agency described a frat boy culture within the company and accused executives of failing to take action.

Activision Blizzard employees staged walkouts and signed petitions demanding CEO Bobby Kotick resigns. The company is committed to making it more inclusive and welcoming to its nearly 10,000 employees.

Earlier this month, a four-year employee at Blizzard Entertainment in Irvine stood in front of the company doors and shared his experiences, which echoed those alleged in the state lawsuit.

Identified only as Christine, she said she was subjected to rude comments about her body, suffered unwanted sexual advances and was inappropriately touched. She also spoke about alcohol abuse at team events and said the workplace is “a brotherhood boy, a culture that is detrimental to women.

Since then, the company has made a commitment to change its working environment.

While we’ve made great strides on a number of fronts this year, and in our games in particular, we hear from you: There is undeniable frustration within the organization regarding our progress and our responses to concerns at the venue. working, wrote COO Alegre.

Alegre said some of the effort to make changes may take time to be felt across the company, but there will be other big changes in the new year. The publication of the diversity report is part of Activisions’ response to a call for more transparency.

Other findings of the report include that at company level, women represent 47% of the workforce. Although women and people of color make up more than half of entry-level positions.

The company said it wants to increase the representation of women and non-binary workers from 50% to more than a third of employees over the next five years and will link diversity to performance metrics.

Activision is also facing a legal deadline from the state of California to add more women to its board of directors within the next month. Currently, the company has two women on its 10-member board of directors. Activision said last month it was working to add a diverse new member to the board of directors as part of a plan to end harassment and discrimination in the workplace.