Opry Entertainment Group and AXS Announce Exclusive Ticketing Agreement | National company





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 16, 2021– Opry Entertainment Group (OEG) and AXS, a global leader in ticketing, today announced that AXS is OEG’s official and exclusive ticketing partner. As part of this partnership, AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all OEG properties on a single platform, streamlining ticketing operations for tours and shows to deliver a premium experience for fans. OEG properties include the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, its Ole Red Halls in Orlando, Florida; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; Tishomingo, Oklahoma; and his recently announced Ole Red in Las Vegas (expected in 2023). This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005407/en/ AXS will provide its full suite of solutions for all Opry Entertainment Group properties on a single platform, streamlining ticketing operations for tours and shows to deliver a premium experience for fans. (Photo: Business Wire) The partnership also creates new opportunities for alignment with AXS parent company AEG and its live event business, AEG Presents. The companies also expect this alliance to unlock future creative collaborations with renowned music festivals and additional content opportunities for OEG Circle TV Network. This partnership with AXS will allow us to deepen our relationship with our customers at all of our locations and provide them with a secure, secure and convenient way to access all of their OEG tickets in one place, said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. This partnership was created with our future in mind and opens the doors to deeper collaboration with AXS and AEG as we expand our offerings and continue to grow our business. Added Bryan Perez, Chairman and CEO of AXS: The Opry Entertainment Group is the crown jewel of one of the world’s greatest music cities. AXS will serve these iconic sites and their customers with our suite of cutting-edge technologies and marketing solutions, enabling each property to tailor their ticketing experiences and retain the individual identities that make them so iconic in Nashville and beyond. We are excited to partner with such a seminal brand as we expand our presence in the city. As part of the elevated ticketing experience, fans will have access to services such as AXS Mobile ID identity-based ticketing technology that enables customers to securely discover, transfer and manage tickets for all OEG events in one application. Fans can also take advantage of the official AXS Marketplace, a one-stop-shop where they can securely buy and sell authenticated tickets, with guaranteed protection against traders and fraudulent transactions. About AXS: AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering the best ticketing technology on a single platform to suit every size and type of customer, from small music clubs to the largest sporting stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner of over 300 leading venues, sports teams and event planners worldwide including AEG, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Tele2Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toyota Center, Houston Rockets, NCAA and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both core and resale markets, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable customers to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations around the world, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London and Stockholm. About Opry Entertainment Group: Steeped in the unprecedented country music history of the Grand Ole Opry, Opry Entertainment Group produces multiplatform entertainment experiences through its growing portfolio of entertainment venues, including the famous Grand Ole Opry, the iconic Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, the Blake Shelton – the Ole Red brand and Circle TV Network inspired. Through concerts, tours, music-inspired restaurants, retail, publishing, digital content and more, Opry Entertainment Group connects millions of music fans to the artists they love through experiences they will never forget. Opry Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP). View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005407/en/ CONTACT: Alyson Stokes [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MOBILE / WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT SOFTWARE EVENTS / CONCERTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SOURCE: TIME Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 12/16/2021 10 a.m. / DISC: 12/16/2021 10:01 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005407/en

