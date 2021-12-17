Entertainment
No Way Home Becomes Biggest Hollywood Release In India With 3,264 Screens
Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English in Indian theaters, topped Avengers: Endgame screen count
Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home
The eagerly awaited Spider-Man: No Path Home released in India on Thursday, a day before its global release.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie got off to a thunderous opening, as websites making advance reservations crashed days before release. Ticket prices for Tom Holland’s film have also skyrocketed to Rs 2,000 per seat in some theaters, and most theaters show a full theater in advance for the last installment of the Spider Manfranchise.
As the hype surrounding the Tom Holland-Zendaya star continues to grow, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film to 3,264 screens in India today.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the number of screens of the film in India, stating that Spider-Man: No Path Home became the largest ever release for a Hollywood film in the country.
#Xclusiv…#SpiderManNoWayHome screen count… THE WIDEST EVER FOR A HOLLYWOOD FILM IN INDIA…
⭐ #India: 3264 [more screens are being added]
Note: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions have opened in #India.#SpiderMan #NoWayHome #Marvel #SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/tQtysUXtMe
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2021
The film was released in four languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English in Indian cinemas.
Although Marvel movies are popular around the world, Spider-Man: No Path Home occupied a huge number of screens compared to the Avengersfranchise. The most screens before have been locked by the 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame, occupying 2,845 screens in India.
Out of a total of 3264 screens, Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, has seen 50 percent screen occupancy in Maharashtra, and the country’s total screen count continues to increase in number.
#Xclusiv…
“AVENGERS” AGAINST “SPIDER-MAN”: NUMBER OF SCREENS …
2018: #AvengersInfinityWar: 2000+ screens
2019: #AvengersEndgame: 2845 screens
2021: #SpiderManNoWayHome: 3264 [and counting]; 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra
NOTE: all versions: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/6h7EncNVfe
taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2021
The film takes fans on a multiverse journey and features super villains, Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Norman Osborn, among others. Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei are also part of the film.
Meanwhile, the film has would have already been disclosed on hacking sites.
