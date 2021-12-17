Entertainment
Chris Noth denies allegations of sexual assault | Entertainment
Actor Chris Noth denies the sexual misconduct allegations made against him published Thursday in a Hollywood Reporter report.
Two women, who have used pseudonyms in THR’s story to protect their privacy, accuse Noth of sexually assaulting them. The alleged incidents occurred in 2004 in Los Angeles and in 2015 in New York, respectively. The women said that Noth reprising his role as Mr. Big in the HBO Max series “And Just Like That …” motivated them to come forward.
“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could date from 30 years or 30 days ago. Consensual. It’s hard not to ignore. not question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I did not assault these women, “Noth said in a statement to CNN.
The first woman, who was named Zoe, said she was 22 in 2004 when the alleged assault took place, she said.
Zoe sought medical attention following the incident, but said she did not file a police report. The UCLA Rape Crisis Center, where Zoe sought mental health support in 2006, confirmed to THR that the facility had treated her, without specifically addressing the details of her case.
The second woman, who was named Lily, said she was 25 and lived in New York City in 2015 when the alleged assault took place.
Lily did not file a police report, but told a friend about what happened at the time, whom THR spoke to.
CNN has not been able to independently verify the allegations against Noth.
