Alec Baldwin and Hilaria step out after ‘Rust’ search warrant asks actor to hand over his cell phone





The most recent search warrant in the investigation into the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” does not prevent the actor from stepping out into town. The 63-year-old star was spotted with his wife, Hilaria, on Thursday shortly after authorities announced a search warrant asking her to hand over her cell phone. The actor was on the set of the low-budget Western drama film this fall, rehearsing a scene with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding was unloaded, resulting in the death of Hutchins. Director Joel Souza was also injured but is currently recovering. ALEC BALDWIN’S CELL PHONE REQUESTED BY NEW RESEARCH MANDATE IN RUST SHOT INVESTIGATION The affidavit containing the device’s claim was released to the public on Thursday. “Depositor seeks warrant for seizure and search of Alec Baldwins [sic] cell phone to seek any evidence relating to the investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, ”states the affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital. commission of crime (s). “ ALEC BALDWIN WISHES A HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MOTHER IN A DIFFICULT YEAR “This information, if any, may be important and relevant to this investigation. The depositor was also informed that several emails and text messages had been sent and received regarding the production of the film ‘Rust’ during interviews.” Baldwin told police he corresponded with a gunsmith Roseau Hannah Gutierrez via email to discuss the different types of weapons to use during production. The actor had told police he requested a larger gun for the filming, according to the search warrant. Police found conversations about the “ Rust “production on Hutchins’ phone from July 14, 2021, as well as photos taken in the Santa Fe area from September 7, 2021. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “The deponent believes gathering information before Rust’s film start date is essential for a full investigation,” the affidavit said, adding that police asked for Baldwin’s phone but was asked. obtain a search warrant. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report

