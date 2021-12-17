



ANGELS A former doctor and his company were found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to defraud private insurance companies and the Tricare health care program for military service members by fraudulently submitting approximately $ 355 million of claims related to 1-800-GET-THIN Lap-Band Surgery Company. Julian Omidi, 53, of West Hollywood, and a Beverly Hills-based Omidi-controlled company Surgery Center Management LLC (SCM), were convicted of 28 counts of wire fraud and three counts of postal fraud. Omidi was also convicted of two counts of misrepresenting health care matters, one count of aggravated identity theft and two counts of money laundering. Omidi and SCM were convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to evidence presented during his three-month trial, Omidi, a physician whose license was revoked in 2009, controlled, in part, the GET THIN network of entities, including SCM, which focused on promotion and promotion. Lap-Band weight performance. loss surgeries. Omidi established procedures requiring that potential Lap-Band patients, even those he knew would never cover Lap-Band surgery, have at least one sleep study, and employees were prompted with commissions. to make sure the studies were taking place. Omidi used the sleep studies to find a reason for the comorbid obstructive sleep apnea that GET THIN would use to convince the patient insurance company to pre-approve the Lap-Band procedure. After patients underwent sleep studies, which a doctor never determined the study was medically necessary, GET THIN employees, acting under the direction of Omidis, often falsified the results. Omidi then used the falsified sleep study results to support GET THIN pre-authorization requests for Lap-Band surgery. Relying on the bogus sleep studies as well as other false information including patient weights, insurance companies have cleared payment for some of the offered Lap-Band surgeries. GET THIN received approximately $ 41 million for the Lap-Band procedures. Even though the insurance company did not authorize the operation, GET THIN was still able to submit invoices of around $ 15,000 for each sleep study, receiving approximately $ 27 million in payments for these claims. Insurance payments have been deposited into bank accounts associated with GET THIN entities. Victim health care benefit programs include Tricare, Anthem Blue Cross, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Health Net, Operating Engineers Health and Welfare Trust Fund, and others. Prosecutors put the total of Omidis’ fraudulent billings at around $ 355 million. United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee has scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 6, 2022, at which time Omidi will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count. charges of postal fraud, electronic fraud and money laundering, as well as a mandatory consecutive two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft. In 2014, the government seized more than $ 110 million in funds and securities from accounts held by individuals and entities involved in the criminal scheme, including Omidi. The government is requesting the confiscation of all or part of these funds as part of a criminal case and intends to pursue the civil confiscation of all or part of the assets. The criminal case against the defendant company Independent Medical Services Inc., another company controlled in part by Omidi, was separated from this litigation and stayed. The co-accused, Dr Mirali Zarrabi, 59, of Beverly Hills, was acquitted of all charges. United States Food and Drug Administration, Bureau of Criminal Investigations; the FBI; the Defense Criminal Investigation Service; IRS Criminal Investigation; and the California Department of Insurance investigated this matter. U.S. Deputy Prosecutors Kristen A. Williams, Ali Moghaddas, David H. Chao of the Major Fraud Section, David C. Lachman of the General Crimes Section, and James E. Dochterman of the Asset Forfeiture Section are suing this case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdca/pr/former-west-hollywood-doctor-and-company-associated-1-800-get-thin-guilty-massive-fraud The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

