NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 16, 2021–

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (MSG Entertainment) today announced that Deirdre Latour, a seasoned communications manager with over 25 years of industry experience, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Director of Communications, effective January 3. Ms. Latour will oversee all external communications and public relations activities across the MSG Entertainments asset portfolio, as well as Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (MSG Sports).

This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006164/en/

MSG Entertainment appoints Deirdre Latour Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer (Photo: MSG Entertainment)

A leader in live entertainment, MSG Entertainment offers renowned venues, entertainment brands and regional sports and entertainment networks. The company also unveiled plans for state-of-the-art venues, called MSG Sphere, and is currently building its first site in Las Vegas. MSG Sports is a professional sports company comprising teams such as the New York Knicks and Rangers.

As Head of the Communications Department, Ms. Latour will be responsible for leading all communications functions, including public relations activities for venues, shows and live productions and sports teams; financial report; problem management; and other corporate affairs. She will be responsible for leading the development and execution of effective strategies that advance key business priorities, strengthen its brands and protect its assets. As a member of the management team, she will also provide a senior lawyer to ensure that all activities support key business objectives and serve as the chief spokesperson for important press matters.

Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment, said: We are delighted to welcome Deirdre to MSG. We own some of the most recognizable entertainment and sports properties in the world that generate significant media interest. His experience in developing and executing successful communications strategies on the global stage will be an asset as MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports continue to pursue their respective growth plans.

Ms Latour said: I am delighted to join MSG, an organization with world class brands that I have long admired. I look forward to working with my colleagues at MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports to ensure we continue to deliver impactful strategic communications that enhance our visibility, strengthen our bonds with our audiences, and support key growth initiatives.

Ms. Latour succeeds Kimberly Kerns, who made the decision to step down as Executive Vice President and Director of Communications earlier this year. Ms. Kerns has agreed to stay with the company until a successor is found, and will remain in that role until December 31.

Kim has been instrumental in the evolution of MSG, including supporting the creation of MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports as stand-alone sports and entertainment companies, and the launch of our MSG Sphere initiative. We are grateful for his contributions over the past 10 years, as well as his continued engagement during this time of transition, and wish him well as he continues his next chapter, continued Mr. Dolan.

Ms. Latour joins MSG Entertainment after a career that includes extensive experience working with leading global companies. Most recently, she was president of Edelman New York, overseeing the world’s largest bureau of communications companies. Prior to joining Edelman, Ms. Latour was Director of Corporate Affairs at Pearson, a leading publishing and learning content company. At Pearson, Ms. Latour was responsible for developing Pearson’s global communications strategy in the areas of financial communications, investor relations, sustainability and social impact, employee communications, government relations, research and ideas, and branding. She was also a strategic advisor to the CEO and the board of directors and a member of the management team.

Prior to joining Pearson, Ms. Latour spent 14 years at GE in roles of increasing responsibility. In her last role as Vice President, Senior Advisor and Director of Communications, Ms. Latour was responsible for GE’s global communications function, including financial communications, public relations, sustainability, business public relations, talent development and help shape the strategy and culture of the company. . She has also served as a strategic advisor to the CEO and other senior executives on major internal and external events, news, mergers and acquisitions, investor issues and corporate priorities.

Ms. Latour began her career in communications at Porter Novelli, then at Edelman, where she worked on global brands in the consumer, media, entertainment and sports industries. Ms. Latour has received several industry awards, including Public relations weeks Power list and PR News Person of the Year in Corporate Public Relations.

Ms. Latour obtained her BA from the College of the Holy Cross.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a wide range of events in its diverse collection of venues: Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater; and the Chicago Theater. MSG Entertainment is also building a new, state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company presents the original production of Christmas Show with the Radio City Rockettes and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG +, offer a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Under the umbrella of MSG Entertainment is also Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment and nightlife brands such as: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathdrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers, the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

See the source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006164/en/

Erica Slep / [email protected]/ 212-465-6413

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASKETBALL HOCKEY ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS THEATER EVENTS / CONCERTS

SOURCE: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 12/16/2021 10 a.m. / DISC: 12/16/2021 10:01 a.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006164/en