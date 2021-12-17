Dean Malissa wanted to be an actor. He ended up like George Washington

George Washington’s legacy is literally the United States of America.

So when Daniel Shippey became Washington’s foremost impersonator at Mount Vernon, the President of Virginia’s first estate turned historic attraction, Shippey often heard that he had big boots to fill.

Except that workers at Mount Vernon and fans in Washington weren’t talking about the Continental Army general.

They were talking about Dean Malissa, the Upper Moreland resident and Jewish actor who portrayed Washington before Shippey.

He set the bar very high, Shippey said.

From 2004 until the COVID-19 epidemic, Malissa was Washington’s primary impersonator in the country Washington spawned. Malissa does about 150 events a year, half of which are in Mount Vernon, almost a three-hour drive from her home in Philadelphia.

He donned colonial-era jackets, collars, cuffs and lapels; he stood with the formal, upright Washington posture and spoke in his equally formal diction; he articulated the personal credo of the early presidents in deeds, not in words.

Malissa embodied the world historical figure in front of visitors to Mount Vernon and crowds across the country. At a stadium in Arizona, he performed in front of tens of thousands of people. At the National Archives Museum in Washington, DC, on July 4, he read the Declaration of Independence in front of a crowd of 500,000 people.

The Philadelphia native also performed in Washington at a White House state dinner for former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and at a billionaire birthday party in Florida, among other notable events. He once even told a CIA director that he couldn’t talk to him about commerce during the Revolutionary War.

I said, you’ll have to forgive me, Malissa recalls of the conversation. I don’t know you from Adam.

The director has cracked.

As Washington, Malissa didn’t just recall lines. He embodied the first president. He was him.

For the actor, it was never the role he imagined; but it has become the role of his life, the only one he has played in the last two decades of his career.

It’s one of the most important stories ever told, said Malissa. It was an honor to be able to tell the story.

The Philadelphia native was gradually retiring even before the pandemic. At the time, Malissa, now 68, was in her early sixties. He had also lost his father, mother and wife between 2017-20.

Unlike Washington, who retired to Mount Vernon after his second presidential term, Malissa wants to continue traveling. He has named England, Japan and several other countries as places he hopes to visit.

I would love to spend a lot of time in some of these countries, said Malissa.

This is hardly a surprise, as Malissa never does anything at half speed.

Prior to representing Washington, he was a corporate man for 26 years, working for Penn Ventilation, the family business, which manufactured industrial and commercial ventilation equipment. After graduating from college, Malissa started working for the company, moving from a junior sales representative to senior vice president.

In 1999, when the family decided to sell the business after 71 years, Malissa had an equity stake. The 46-year-old has earned enough money to take time off from the sale.

Back then, Malissa only knew one thing: he was done with a corporate world he had never liked in the first place.

I would tell people I was in business, but not in business, said Malissa. It was no longer pleasant for me.

Playing, however, had been enjoyable for Malissa. He hadn’t done it since high school.

So after the sale, he tried again, landing the lead role in Damn Yankees at the Beth Sholom congregation in Elkins Park.

Yet it was only community theater. And while the voice in Malissa’s head told her to act professionally, it was quieter than the voices telling her to do something else.

Then, one day, the production needed a prop for the character of Malissas. So, the lead man made his way into town to Hocus Pocus, a magic store.

The owner gave the prop to Malissa, called her and asked her a really strange question.

What do you want to do with the rest of your life?

Malissa did not know the man. He hadn’t told her about his current dilemma. But he explained it anyway, and the man got an answer.

Listen to the quieter voice, he said. Because it’s the one you want but fear the most.

I left the store with my head exploding, Malissa said.

He pulled out his cell phone from the late 90s, turned up the antenna, and called his wife.

I’m going to be an actor, he said.

It’s great, she replied.

His wife agreed to switch from part-time to full-time in her teaching career so the couple could have health insurance. And Malissa started to audition. He got small roles in television shows and network commercials, as well as in films shot in Philadelphia.

But in 2000, he met fellow Philadelphia resident William Sommerfield, then Washington’s foremost impersonator at Mount Vernon. Sommerfield asked Malissa to fill in for him when he couldn’t host an event.

Initially, however, it was just another acting job, Malissa said.

Until he fell in love with both the role and its historical weight.

Sommerfield, 70, was looking for his own replacement. But before he started training Malissa, he gave her a warning.

Washington will take control of your life, if you do it right, Malissa recalled as her mentor.

After a four-year transition, Malissa filled the big boots of Sommerfields. Now Shippey fills Malissas.

Mount Vernon has previously named Washington Emeritus Malissa. The main man says he will continue to represent Washington selectively.

I think of the way Washington signed his letters: I remain your humble and obedient servant, he concludes.

