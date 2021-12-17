Tyler Lepley Takes On Therapy And Love While Becoming Black Hollywood’s New Guy

Tyler Lepley has been a supporting star on the small screen for years now, but roles on two recent fan-favorite shows have seen him become a staple of hot black culture properties.

With a spin as the yet sensitive strip club bouncer Diamond on Starz 2020 hits the stripper drama Valley-P, and most recently, France-trained, conflict-ridden chef Ian on Amazon Primes hit a singles drama in the city. Harlem, the actor has become a highly recognized beautiful face.

It’s always good when you can be recognized for your work and people take your work seriously, he says of his new level of stardom. He attributes extra attention to the pandemic frenzy when viewers typically on the go were forced to find new shows and favorite actors.

I have the impression that during the pandemic, people were listening to artists more than ever. Because when everything’s down, it’s almost like the performers kind of become heroes, he observes.

Entertainment has been a critical outlet for our society throughout the uncertainty of foreclosure and the hectic return to our new standards. As viewers escape the harsh realities of pandemic life with binge eating, shows and movies have been our refuge.

Lepley notes that this is a phenomenon that has happened throughout history. Back when they went through the great depression and so on and everything was going wrong, that’s when the movie stars really grabbed the opportunity because everyone was going through negative things. .

Lepley has actively risen to the occasion for nearly a decade as an actor, though his ubiquity in Hollywood is a somewhat unlikely turn of events. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Lepley had his eyes set on sports throughout high school and college. But after graduating from criminal justice and seeing that things weren’t going much for him in his hometown, he hit the road.

I had just been through kind of a chess streak… learning lessons, if you will, Lepley said of his postgraduate years. Philly just didn’t do it for me, and I’m really intuitive. I just felt like it was time to go.

This intuition led him to LA, and a brief stint as a personal trainer. While working alongside close family friends at a local boxing gym, his life was changed forever when a talent scout randomly invited him to an audition. He booked the role (somewhat in a somewhat obscure slasher flick) and instantly became intrigued by trying out new characters.

It was a real little role, a little movie. But through this experience, I was intrigued, he recalls. Lepley knew he had found something special to do with his life. So then, that’s when I chose to apply myself.

He dived into acting classes and auditions, quickly landing roles in romantic comedy Baggage claim alongside Taye Diggs and Paula Patton, and possibly a recurring role in Tyler Perrys The haves and have-nots on Oprahs OWN Network.

But Lepley refused to rub shoulders with his success. Even now, the actor is consistently getting the job done, delving deeper into character attack methods, and accessing deep emotions on demand, actively honing his skills for the next big role.

I kind of see myself as an instrument and you have to make sure the tool is sharp, he says of his working method. We don’t need them when we’re in the car, we need them as soon as they call ‘action’. So it takes practice to do it.

Seeking to learn more about his characters also took him on a journey of self-discovery through therapy he never really planned to go through.

[Therapy] It’s something that I started to act, because I was going into certain scenes where, especially as a black man, it’s taboo to work on some of these things that we feel. It’s even taboo to feel some of these things out loud. People call you X, Y, Z for having a vulnerable side or for being tender or whatever, Lepley said. But what started out as a work necessity made its way into Lepley’s real life and positively affected his relationships with the people around him.

I quickly learned, it seemed like a major advantage in my real life, in my relationships. Whether it was my mom, my friend, my girlfriend, I was able to express exactly how I was feeling, which made the communication much more effective, he said of the therapy. And I was able to listen more when it was time. It wasn’t just so many offensive attacks. I was able to find that happy medium, to find a little more that balance.

These flourishing communication skills, among other positive attributes, have certainly landed Lepley in the arms of a new woman in love. The actor went public with P-Valley Season 2 co-star Miracle Watts in late October and has been shamelessly boisterous and proud of his social media relationship ever since, serving up a huge portion of #RelationshipGoals where many actors in his position would either play shyly or keep things low.

I’m happy in my relationship and proud of my relationship so it’s worth celebrating, he says of his new love. I like to celebrate it for myself. I also like celebrating it for people who can watch, not that I’m doing it for it, but it’s nice to see a healthy example of what it’s supposed to look like.

I mean, don’t twist it. Were going to pour, maybe roll something. Was sure to show up, he said of that fun, carefree vibe he and Watts present via social media.

As much as he enjoys showing off the woman he loves, the actor says he enjoys keeping certain things private and maintaining his own identity online. For Lepley, it is about finding the balance.

When you were introduced to Diamond, he offered to kill Keyshawn’s baby daddy and then rock that same baby to fall asleep in the same scene, he said of his sweetheart. . Valley-P role while chatting with ESSENCE about the filming of Atlanta. He’s a killer, but he’s also like a teddy bear.

This juxtaposition is what he seeks to achieve in all aspects of his life, whether personally or professionally. Now known as much for his dashing good looks as for bringing strong but vulnerable characters to the screen, the actor is set to take over the industry. But still the hard worker, he seeks to apply that work ethic to his new ventures, film production and music.

For me, it’s really about being able to express myself and all of these different mediums in my art, he said. [I want to] put on my producer cap and continue to keep the actor’s cap and put on my musician’s cap and be the multi-hyphen that I see for myself and my trajectory. So pay attention to everything. It happens.

If its current release is any indication of what’s to come, we can’t wait to see what happens next.