Gulshan Grover opens up on changing faces of Bollywood villains from Kesariya Vilayati to Usmani Bhai





Until a few years ago, one of the nation’s most popular awards show featured a category for best villain of the year. This category disappeared a few years ago because with the changing trends, not all movies had a villain, and even those that had a villain, couldn’t just be categorized as simple villains as they were now starting to take nuances. Long before the streaming space revolutionized the content that is now readily available to us, Hindi cinema often had its characters classified into two categories – the good guys and the bad guys. The good guys were your traditional heroes and the bad guys were miserable characters who were the meanest people you could imagine looking at on screen. From this long line of wicked who are ingrained in our minds, Evil man, popularized by Gulshan Grover, was just plain evil. Grover, who played a bunch of negative roles in the 1980s and 1990s, had a certain aura when it appeared on screen. So much so that his characters did not necessarily require a backstory. The public just knew he was there to cause trouble.

As of 2021, Gulshan Grover is still in his villainous game but his negative roles have moved beyond barely sketched characters of the old days. “If you don’t find something new as an actor, if you don’t constantly evolve, if you don’t update your craft, even in real life, you are done,” Grover shared during ‘a conversation with indianexpress.com as he spoke. on the evolution of negative characters in the content space over the past two decades. He recently played a villain in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film, which is credited with bringing audiences back to theaters, was deeply loved and Grover saw some of that love firsthand. He explained that he had gone to a movie theater to watch the movie on a Friday when a few minutes later he was surrounded by a crowd of people shouting “Usmani Bhai!” “ “Cinema security must have escorted me after I waved people over to my car. They made their way with difficulty for my car and took me from there, ”he recalls with a smile on his lips. It’s not his first contact with stardom, but even today it gives him a sense of validation. “I felt, on a personal level, that it was a validation of the public’s love for me that even today they gather in large numbers to talk to me, or shoot a video, or take a picture. or shout out to show affection. It was truly the satisfaction of having worked in a Rohit Shetty film that connects you with a large audience, with the satisfaction of knowing that people and your job are still loved by people, ”he shared. In the same week that Sooryavanshi was racing to packed houses, Gulshan Grover made his OTT debut with the Sony LIV series Your Honor Season 2. When asked how he felt about having still some firsts in his career, the actor recalled that he had had an “interesting career”, but there is still “a long way to go.” At a time when actors are exploring various characters on streaming platforms, Gulshan shared that he chose Your Honor 2 because of its universal connection. “The story of a father who tries to save his son, who is in trouble, to do everything possible, that concerns me. I am parent. This is an emotion that is universal. We all feel a lot for our loved ones, if they get in trouble you will do anything to save them. It was my reason for agreeing to do the first OTT series of my career “, did he declare. Gulshan Grover with Shah Rukh Khan in a Yes Boss photo. (Photo: Express Archives) Gulshan Grover had a career where he worked with many legends and another legend added to this list is Shankar. Grover is working with him on Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Indian 2 and from what he’s described it feels like a role of a lifetime once again. “One of the most expensive bad guy songs ever shot was photographed on me in several places outside of India. A very different experience,” he said. This marks another chapter in his on-screen journey to explore different shades of a villain. Gulshan played the role of Kesariya Vilayati in the 1989 movie Ram Lakhan. Kesariya belonged to a time when villains had particularly unique names, and they were meant to be pure evil. Speaking of how villains have evolved since those days, Gulshan explained that villains like Shakaal, Mogambo, Master Gogo, or even Kesariya Vilayati have vague origin stories. “Who were they? Where are they from? It was easier to play them because they didn’t represent anyone. They were just weird names for weird people. He also mentioned that just like the way the trends like bell stockings are making a comeback, these types of villains could make a comeback in the movies as well. people. Grover always presents different shades of villains on screen. (Photo: Express Archives) Bad guys aren’t just bad anymore. In fact, they are also nuanced characters that are written in shades of gray. “See, a filmmaker, a writer, a director presents on screen what happens in real life. When all of these characters were written, people like these probably existed, not in our neighborhood, but at least somewhere in India. Today, a lot of the bad guys are sort of fused together. The good and the bad are so fused together that we can’t really tell who’s good and who’s bad. So, therefore, the villain characters are also shades of gray and are written looking at reality, ”he shared. Gulshan Grover works in films around the world. “My whole biography on social media says, actor across continents. I work in German, French, Italian, Australian, Polish, Malaysian, Iranian, Nepalese and Hollywood films. I learned from there, I learned from life, ”he shared. And the secret sauce to all of this only changes over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/gulshan-grover-changing-face-of-bollywood-villains-kesariya-vilayati-usmani-bhai-7672433/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos