Sex and the City actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault charges





Sex and the city Actor Chris Noth has denied sexual assault charges reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying his encounters with two women in 2004 and 2015 were consensual. Noth plays Mr. Big, or Big, the romantic partner of narrator character Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO TV series and its new sequelAnd just like that. After the allegations were made public, exercise bike company Peloton on Thursday removed a social media ad it posted earlier this week featuring Noth’s character. The company said in a statement that it was not aware of the charges against Noth and said “every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously.” Noth released his statement in response to The Hollywood Reporter story in which two women, using pseudonyms, described sexual incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015. “Seeing him reprising his role in ‘Sex and the City’ triggered something in me,” said one of the two women who accused actor Chris Noth of sexual assault. He denies the allegations https://t.co/16P6CM7Enm pic.twitter.com/X9BPMLEWBn –@THR “The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could date from 30 years or 30 days ago. Consensual,” Noth said in the press release. “It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women.” New series sparked memories, women say The two women told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth’s return to the Sex and the cityfranchise had sparked memories of their experiences with him years ago. Reuters could not reach the two women for comment. One, using the name Zoe, said she was 22 when she met Noth while working for a company in 2004 where celebrities had business. She said he invited her to his apartment building’s swimming pool and then kissed her and had sex with her against her will. The other woman, using Lily’s last name, was a waitress at a New York nightclub where Noth asked her on a date in 2015. She said she then accompanied him to her apartment where they had. slept together, but left feeling “totally raped”. Neither encounter was reported to police at the time. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her husband Mr. Big (Noth) are pictured in Sex and the City 2, released in 2010. Noth has denied allegations by two women who said he sexually assaulted them, one in 2015 and another in 2004. (Craig Blankenhorn / Warner Bros. Pictures) Warning: this section includes a spoiler for the new series Noth, 67, is best known for playing the romantic interest of Bradshaw, the character of Sarah Jessica Parker writer in the Sex and the cityTV series and film. The first episode ofAnd just like that, which premiered on HBO Max last week, finds Mr. Big married to Bradshaw, but dying of a heart attack while exercising on a Peloton bike. The viral ad Peloton pulled was a response to the exercise company stock plunging after episode aired. Dozens of men in entertainment, politics and business have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent years following the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

