Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh present their cricket film ’83’ in Dubai





Bollywood star Deepika Padukone announces her next film, 83, not only recreates the euphoria of India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, but also celebrates the women behind the scenes. For me, it’s a story that is particularly close to my heart. I saw my mother play the same role in my father’s life, Padukone said at a press conference to promote the film in Dubai on Thursday. One of the most popular actresses in India, Padukone is the daughter of badminton champion Prakash Padukone, ranked world No. 1 in 1980. In 83, she plays Romi Bhatia, the wife of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, who is played by star Ranveer Singh, Padukone’s real husband. [The film] honors women who put their husbands and families before their own, said Padukone, who also produces the film. Padukone and Singh stayed in the movie era with their fashion picks on Thursday. She wore an all-red outfit with a plain batwing dress and tights paired with a matching headband. Singh stayed true to his obsession with Gucci, sporting a glittering yellow number from the brand’s collaboration with Balenciaga, complete with accessories. This movie is for everyone, but if you’re a cricket fan it’s going to be quite a trip, Singh said. We first saw it with the audience in Jeddah, and I was overwhelmed by the response. We all had tears in our eyes at the end, including the audience. The stars were present 83s world premiere in Jeddah at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Wednesday, which was also the closing night of events. Announced in 2017, the production of 83 started in early 2019 and ended later that year, only for the coronavirus to stop its scheduled release multiple times. Postponed at least three times as restrictions shut theaters across India, first in April 2020 and again in June of this year, the sports drama will finally come into play at the box office this month. Director Kabir Khan said that in a country that lives and breathes cricket, recreating the match in great detail is the easiest part of the movie. From left to right – Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan, director, and Deepika Padukone from Bollywood 83. Pawan Singh / The National The real challenge was to recreate the euphoria and emotion that an entire country felt that day in 1983, he said. This really is the story of the underdog and really illustrates the saying If you can believe it, you can achieve it. Khan joined Padukone and Singh later Thursday to watch a special promotion of 83 on the facade of the Burj Khalifa. 83 is scheduled for December 23 in the United Arab Emirates. Scroll through the gallery below for images from the world premiere of 83 at the International Red Sea Film Festival: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with President of the International Red Sea Film Festival Mohammed Al Turki, left, at the world premiere of their film ’83’ in Jeddah. Photo: Red Sea International Film Festival Updated: December 16, 2021, 19:28

