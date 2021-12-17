In historic deal, Bruce Springsteen sells his masters for $ 500 millionExBulletin

Bruce Springsteen reportedly sold his masters to Sony for a value north of $ 500 million. NPR’s Audie Cornish chats with Billboard’s Melinda Newman about the reasons music icons have recently decided to cash in.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “BORN IN THE USA”)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Vocals) Born in the USA. I was born in the USA.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Bruce Springsteen is a master of rock ‘n’ roll, but it looks like the boss has sold his masters. Billboard reports that Springsteen sold the rights to his music for $ 500 million. This is possibly the biggest transaction of its kind ever. Melinda Newman broke this story for Billboard. She’s joining us now. Welcome to the program.

MELINDA NEWMAN: Hi, Audie, how are you?

CORNISH: Good. I therefore understand that this agreement has not been officially announced. What did you learn about who is buying and what exactly are they getting – let me see – half a billion dollars for?

NEWMAN: Exactly. So it goes to Sony Music, its masters, which, for example, when you come to play “Born In The USA”, these are the recordings that people know. Sony Music, the record company part of Sony, bought this, and then Sony Music Publishing bought the songs themselves. And that’s a deal that goes with the songwriter. And since Bruce writes all of his own material, that’s a deal for Bruce. So both parts, both the master and the songs, now belong to Sony.

CORNISH: Although I noticed that doesn’t cover touring. What does it mean?

NEWMAN: It doesn’t cover touring. So that doesn’t mean that Bruce now has to – you know, not be able to perform his songs live. Of course, he can perform his songs in concert. It just means that Sony doesn’t get any of the revenue it makes from playing live, other than that they will get royalties when it plays those songs live.

CORNISH: Now I count Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Shakira, Neil Young – they’ve had similar deals in recent years. What is going on?

NEWMAN: So what’s going on is a confluence of events. Do you have these artists when you – all these artists you mentioned are at least 70 years old, and they’re wondering who’s going to take care of my music after I’m gone? Maybe their heirs don’t want to take care of it, and they’re like, OK, I want the money now. Or the other thing that’s going on – it should be and, not or – is that there has been an incredible influx of private equity money into catalog publishing and buying. So now is the time to buy – I mean, sell your catalog if you want to sell because you can get 30 times what it’s worth.

CORNISH: But at the same time, you have someone like Taylor Swift – don’t you? – like, involved in this drama about her masters. You hear younger artists say it’s kind of a crowning moment, don’t you? – when they can own their masters, own their catalog.

NEWMAN: Absolutely. And so most of these artists had their catalogs or their editions, and that’s how they can sell them. And what you have to understand is that these are the artists who make these deals themselves. With Taylor, she – the reason she was so upset is that these decisions were made for her. She didn’t say, I want to sell my catalog to Scooter Braun or I want to sell my catalog to HYBE. These – she had no control. So there are artists who don’t want to give up their catalog no matter what, but it’s a very different thing from you being in the driver’s seat and saying, I’m ready to sell rather than guess what? It is sold and you have nothing to say about it.

CORNISH: So we’re talking about sort of 1% of the 1% of the music industry who are able to do that. How does this impact everyone?

NEWMAN: It impacts everyone in that we’re just going to see the prices keep going up. So even if you’re a songwriter that doesn’t have a catalog like this – and like you said, 1% of the 1% does – you’re probably going to see a bump because those multiples don’t. that to increase and that investors see catalogs as a very good proposition at the moment. So that helps all songwriters.

CORNISH: Last question: does that mean we’re just going to hear, like, all this music in commercials from now on? I mean, are these private equity firms or the people on the album somehow good stewards of the music?

NEWMAN: I think with Springsteen you’re definitely going to see that they’re going to be good stewards because, remember, he’s still recording for Sony. You a lot – I imagine, even if they own it, it will be a team effort. They’re not just going to say, hey, we wanna do that, and, Bruce, we don’t care what you say. I think it will be a very good partnership in the future.

CORNISH: It’s Melinda Newman from Billboard. Thank you for sharing your story with us.

NEWMAN: Thank you very much. Take care.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG BY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, “JUNGLELAND”)

