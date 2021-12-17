‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First TK reactions

“The Matrix Resurrections” eventually screened for the press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and early reactions to director Lana Wachowski’s sequel are pouring in. also the first “Matrix” film since “The Matrix Revolutions” in 2003 and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions – which are divided, but tilt in the positive – below.

“The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate gaming stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively, as well as Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. They are joined by a wave of top co-stars including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Unwumere, Priyanka Chopra and many more.

As the last trailer revealed, the main characters of the franchise no longer remember each other as a result of the events of the original “Matrix” trilogy. Newcomer to the Abdul-Mateen II franchise is Morpheus, but he’s not the Lawrence Fishburne version of the character fans love.

“I think the script provided a new narrative and new opportunities that made room in the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus,” Abdul-Mateen II teased. Weekly entertainment in October. “I play a character who is definitely aware of the history of The Matrix [and] the story of Morpheus. This character is on a journey of self-discovery. There is a lot in our story about growing up, defining your own path. Morpheus is not exempt from this. It’s definitely a different iteration of the character.

The film, written by Wachowski with writers David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, has been in development since 2017. Top-secret filming began on February 4, 2020 in San Francisco under the code name “Project Ice Cream,” with filming also taking place. in Germany and Chicago. Production was halted on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then resumed in August. Filming ended in November 2021.

The movie opens from Warner Bros. in theaters and day and date on HBO Max December 22.

The Matrix Resurrections, despite (and because of) its endless madness, is the most daring and personal Hollywood sequel since The Last Jedi. a silly / heartfelt galaxy brain embraces a reboot culture that makes peace with modern blockbusters being just about themselves. – honest david (@davidehrlich) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever were. Yes, it gets bogged down in the exhibition like the previous two, but there is now a knowing nod to it all. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the key. Oh and the highlight of the ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi – Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

It’s not perfect. There are times that can be complete and utterly absurd. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… Did the other thing. And I’m so happy with it. Full review to come on @result next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 – Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a grandiose palate cleanser for the era of clinical nostalgia and sexless tentpoles: an all out serious sci-fi romance with some of the most exuberant pieces on this side of Fury Road, empathetic and incisive in an equal measure. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/tXgNubeF8g – Dimitri Kraus (@simplykraus) December 16, 2021

The first act of #TheMatrixResurrections is STELLAR. Smart, funny, strange, self-referential & unexpected. Add in some wildly inventive action sequences, lofty storytelling decisions, and a ton of great ideas that will fuel plenty of questions. Believe me, several visits will be necessary pic.twitter.com/q4jt0KQqft – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, * extremely. * Meta, and still funny. I sort of loved it. (Plus, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections – Chris Evangelista (@ cevangelista413) December 17, 2021

So far, I have personally spoken with half a dozen friends who have seen MATRIX 4 and no reaction has been the same. Can’t wait to see where this takes us. – Scott Wampler ™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) December 17, 2021

You’ll probably see it on the Oscars list for visual effects, but it could be 50/50 for something like sound. Classification of franchises: The matrix

Reloaded

Resurrections

Revolutions All it took was to be better than the previous one. Mission accomplished? #Matrix #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fj6UwiAxhO – Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) December 17, 2021

I would definitely recommend watching the top three #Matrix movies if you can because the new movie references them A LOT. Longtime fans dug into this movie and the way it twists mythology. It also lays the groundwork for not only additional sequels, but prequels as well. WB could become the Wild Matrix! pic.twitter.com/tk6zgy5hx9 – Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2021

Matrix Resurrections – good things are insanely good, missteps mostly mean a beautiful ending. Nice film on old age. So romantic that I sometimes couldn’t stand it. – Nick Newman (@Nick_Newman) December 17, 2021

alot to discuss in matrix resurrections but i also think there is a pic of keanu shitting or at least peeing sitting down – Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) December 17, 2021

Over the past two weeks I’ve spoken to a ton of people who except one have been like, “Matrix Resurrections is going to be so divisive, but I think I loved it. ? “ – Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) December 17, 2021

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I didn’t convince myself that it was NOT? I loved it. Lots of people go haaaaaaaate. My favorite genre of film !! – Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections: best film of the year? So angry, so happy, so much fun. – Matte patches (@misterpatches) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a formidable, awe-inspiring meta-mind and totally in line with the legacy of the franchise. Find an innovative and conceptual way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry is burning. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu – Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a nearly 2.5-hour exhibition dump with choppy action scenes reminiscent of the Bourne films. It reuses way too much footage from previous installments and is a meta flaw. – Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 17, 2021

I am deeply happy for those who will appreciate #TheMatrixResurrections. I am unfortunately not among them. It’s better than Reloaded and Revolutions – which let’s be clear are really not good – but has bad stakes. Nothing matters, and not in a cool nihilistic way. pic.twitter.com/RnbQutdkKR – Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a comedy. The action is underwhelming and the new characters are skinny. But the metatextual commentary is biting. He struggles with his own heritage like JURASSIC WORLD / BAD BOYS 3 / RP1. I prefer the first three, but it’s a wild swing. pic.twitter.com/7i3n5qUvOq – Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 17, 2021

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is way more meta than expected, locking into the original film like a Sonic & Knuckles cartridge so it can remix and riff to Lana W.’s delight. I loved it all, loved it. love story, I loved gay actors throwing punches. But the action is surprisingly blah! – Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2021

