Alec Baldwin: Search warrant issued for an actor’s phone while filming “Rust”





A judge on Thursday signed the warrant which states that Baldwin, along with his attorney, were asked to give the phone, and the detective was asked to “acquire a warrant.”

Officials are looking to secure messages, call logs, digital photos and videos as well as any private messages sent to social media platforms in connection with the production of “Rust,” the warrant said. It also seeks to get all the deleted videos, photos and messages on the phone related to the movie.

Cackling was gunned down on October 21 during a rehearsal of a scene at a church at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos earlier this month that the scene was going to show him cocking the gun, and he and Hutchins were wondering how she wanted to position his hand just before the gun hit. sets off.

“And I cock the gun, I say, ‘Can you see this? Can you see this? Can you see this?’ And she said … and then I let go of the hammer on the gun, and the gun went off. He said he was pointing the gun right next to the camera, as Hutchins asked, in his direction. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up aiming just below her armpit, that’s what I was told,” Baldwin said. When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when it wasn’t in the script, Baldwin replied, “I would never point a gun at someone and then pull the trigger. on the trigger, never. “ The gunsmith says she loaded the gun with 6 dummy cartridges Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunsmith on the set, told investigators she pulled out her weapons on the morning of October 21, according to the warrant. She said her co-worker had helped her with the morning chores. Gutierrez-Reed said that after collecting the guns, they took them to put them down. Gutierrez-Reed told MPs during filming that she “simulated the weapons with dummy bullets”. Gutierrez-Reed told MPs that she and her colleague got on set around 7:30 a.m. but did not fake the weapon until shortly before lunch. Gutierrez-Reed says she loaded the gun with five dummy bullets before lunch. She said there was a cartridge that didn’t fit, so after lunch she took the cleaner, cleaned it up, and put in another cartridge, meaning there were six dummy cartridges in it. ‘armed. “We had the gun the entire time before that, and nothing happened, and I wasn’t there, and they weren’t even supposed to remove the hammer,” Gutierrez-Reed said, according to the warrant. . After the shooting, Gutierrez-Reed told investigators that she checked the pistol cartridge and that the first cartridge she pulled out did not have “that”, referring to the projectile end of a bullet . She checked the other cartridges and they were all dummy, according to the warrant. She said the mannequin box may have had some “wobbly” rounds. She said they received the box from her supplier approximately before the shooting. Two crew members told CNN that Gutierrez-Reed mishandled guns during a previous film project. “The Old Way” keystone Stu Brumbaugh told CNN that Gutierrez recklessly handled guns on the set of this project and urged the film’s assistant director to fire her. . Brumbaugh cited an incident in which Gutierrez shot without warning near film star Nicolas Cage. Gutierrez is the daughter of longtime Hollywood gunsmith Thell Reed.

