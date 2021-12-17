Shame on Hollywood virtue flaggers who quash JK Rowling because of his obvious views on the genre

It is not often that an author’s name becomes as famous as that of his greatest literary creation.

JK Rowling achieved this with his famous and brilliant Harry Potter franchise.

4 JK Rowling took issue with a headline discussing ‘menstruating people’ earlier this year Credit: Getty

But the real nickname responsible for a fortune of 820 million is being slowly and grimly erased.

In the trailer for the latest Fantastic Beasts movie based on their Harry Potter spinoff book, Rowlings’ name is virtually nonexistent.

As the bible from The Hollywood Reporter says: it would take some sort of magic to spot it.

For the 2018 Crimes of Grindelwald promo, the trailer starred a prominent JK Rowling invites you …

Three years later and The Secrets Of Dumbledore put it simply, Warner Bros. invites you instead.

JK’s name is demoted to a tiny credit on the last frame of the trailer.

So what, you will ask me? Why should we care about Hollywood vanity?

Well, in Rowlings’ case, we should care about that a lot.

Because this latest episode comes amid a new string of completely bogus claims that Rowling is somehow transphobic.

The writers’ opinions on the genre are just too much to bear for the thin-skinned section of die-hard trans activists and all of their supposed allies.

They faced her again last week after she used her Twitter account to mock a Scottish police strategy of recording rapes by trans men as rapes by women if the abuser identifies as female.

The force confirmed that it will do so even in cases where these men do not have gender recognition certificates, ie. they are still legally men.

This means that a man could rape a woman and not only would this be recorded as a crime between women, but this man could then be sent to a prison for women.

Figures show a dozen violent criminals and sex offenders have been held in women’s prisons in Scotland in the past year and a half alone.

Rowling does not agree with this strategy. She therefore expressed an opinion.

She tweeted a riff on a line by George Orwell from his 1984 novel, writing: War is Peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is a force. The convicted person who raped you is a woman.

Rowling is absolutely correct in suggesting that the movement is Orwellian.

Politics belongs to a dystopian fantasy novel where men can write their sins down in the history books while women are forced to bear the burden and atone for those sins.

To paraphrase Orwell: the past is erased, the erasure is forgotten, the lie becomes the truth.

This is what is happening before our eyes.

HARDCORE ACTIVISTS

It all comes just weeks after a group of cross-activist thugs showed up at Rowlings’ house and posted his address online.

She says she’s received so many death threats that she could line the house with them.

Few prominent people will defend the author, fearing a similar collage and calls to be canceled.

In fact, they lined up to demonize her.

After Rowling challenged a title discussing people who have their period earlier this year, Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint who played Harry, Hermione and Ron gave her an excruciating public slap in the face.

Radcliffe said: Transgender women are women. We need to do more to support transgender people … and not do more harm to them.

Emma tweeted: Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.

Grint said: I am firmly on the side of the trans community.

Rowling was also left out of HBO’s 20th Anniversary Special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Don’t the actors understand that they owe the success of their lives to Rowling?

That outside of Harry Potter, these are just three barely memorable names in a long list of over-glorified celebrities?

To say they bit the hand that feeds them would be the understatement of the year.

VICIOUS INTIMIDITIES

They did bite, chew, and spit it out.

The irony is that all these crazy cowards playing tug-of-war with the safety and sanity of women claim to be doing it in the name of equality.

The actors using it like a cash cow and then canceling it is daylight theft, and all because Rowling is daring to state the obvious.

These terms like menstruating erase femininity.

That the 4,400% increase in the number of girls wishing to switch to boys is a worrying trend.

And that the rights of biological women should never be restricted, neither for men nor for men who identify as women.

If these critics really care about women, Rowling is exactly the kind of woman they would praise.

A victim of domestic violence herself, she wrote the first Harry Potter book when she was a single mother receiving benefits.

Since then, she has devoted much of her hard-earned fortune to establishing and funding charities supporting vulnerable women and children.

Emma Watson, however, will never have to fear for her safety as she will not be forced to share a jail cell with a violent offender with a penis.

Daniel Radcliffe will never be robbed of future athletic achievements by a gender-changing competitor with biological advantages.

And Rupert Grint will never have a letterbox full of death threats for standing up for what he believes in.

Rowling’s refusal to be intimidated by vicious bullies is nothing short of inspiring.

She is a citizen of a democratic country exercising her right to freedom of expression.

I’m with her the whole way.

4 Radcliffe said, “Transgender women are women. We need to do more to support transgender people … and not do more harm ‘ Credit: Getty

4 Emma tweeted: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives free of constant questioning” Credit: Getty

4 Grint said: “I am firmly on the side of the trans community” Credit: PA

JK Rowling amazes fans with rare Harry Potter-inspired home video