Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spotted fighting in the parking lot on 7/11!

For months now we’ve been hearing rumors that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce.

In fact, these rumors have been circulating for almost a decade, but in recent months it has become clear that these two are about to stop.

The signs are all there, and frankly, we’re a little surprised that there hasn’t been an announcement yet.

First, Tori met a divorce lawyer – and then she met her girlfriends to celebrate.

Shortly after, Dean was seen without his wedding ring.

He claimed he had taken it off to play golf, but was later seen without it on several occasions.

You got the idea.

These two are already living separate lives, but neither of them have pulled the trigger yet.

Maybe they are waiting for the end of the holidays for the sake of their five children.

Or maybe there is some truth to the rumors that Tori is too broke to divorce Dean.

Either way, it seems that this separation was anything but friendly.

According to a new report from Radar Online Spelling and McDermott were “forced to spend time together” this week when she drove him into a nearby 7/11 to buy a Covid test.

Witnesses say Tori looked bored during the race and stayed in the car while Dean entered to make the purchase.

Upon their return, the couple reportedly sat in the car and started yelling at each other.

One spectator said neither side wore wedding rings.

The most likely explanation is that the couple were purchasing the test for one of their children.

So, we’re assuming it’s okay that they’re still semi-peacefully co-parents?

And by “semi-peacefully” we mean at least that they are yelling at each other in a 7/11 parking lot, instead of being at the table.

The Radar piece also offers an explanation of what ultimately separated Tori and Dean.

If you’ve been following these two for quite some time and are familiar with the many, many reports of Dean cheating on Tori, then the explanation probably won’t surprise you.

She and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried, they really tried, “an insider told the site.

“But Deans’ sex addiction has gotten too much for Tori. He hasn’t cheated at all, but he just wants sex all the time.”

Interestingly, these two have never had a problem airing their dirty laundry in the past, but these days they’re super-secret.

Maybe it’s because their kids are old enough to know what’s going on, or maybe the secrecy is a sign that this time the actors really know it’s over for good.

Either way, it’s always sad when a marriage ends, especially in a case like this where there are five children involved.

We just hope these two find a way to tear the bandage off quickly …

… and not expensive !

After all, these rumors that Spelling and McDermott are bankrupt have been going around for a long, long time now.