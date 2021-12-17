Queen Elizabeth still hopes to spend Christmas alongside her family despite the coronavirus wave

queen elizabeth Still hopes to enjoy Christmas at Sandringham despite canceling a family lunch at Windsor Castle next week due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that the Queen has sadly canceled plans for her traditional celebratory lunch at Windsor Castle for fifty family members. However, sources close to Her Majesty say she still hopes to be able to throw a family Christmas in Sandringham, albeit with fewer people.

The intention is to go to Sandringham for a family Christmas, but it might look a little different and it could well be a much smaller family affair, a royal source has said. Vanity Fair.

Prince charles and Camille, Duchess of Cornwall have confirmed that they will be going to Sandringham on Christmas Eve while Prince william and Kate Middleton (who will be spending the evening at Anmer Hall) are also expected to spend Christmas with the Queen with the Wessexes, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew and his daughters.

As this year marks the first Christmas since Prince Philips’ death, the Queen had hoped to host a large family reunion at Sandringham, but palace attendants say all plans are under consideration as the Omicron variant continues to unfold. spread across the country.

Last December, the Queen and her late husband spent the holidays on lockdown at Windsor Castle. According to a source, her family are determined that she will not be alone this year. Like everyone else, Queens’ plans have been plunged into chaos, but one thing’s for sure, Charles will make sure she isn’t alone this Christmas. He will be with her on Christmas Day, just like Camilla. After lunch, she will head straight to her home in Wiltshire to spend a second Christmas with her own family, which she does every year, but Charles will be with his mother.

The Wessexes, Princess Anne, her children Zara and rock and their families were all invited to the big day alongside Prince Andrew and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. According to sources, Her Majesty was particularly anxious to see her great-grandchildren again, especially those born this year. August, Lucas and Sienna. However, if Christmas celebrations are reduced, there will be fewer settings at the dining table to ensure the Queen and her loved ones stay as safe as possible.

According to the source, the Queen has been closely involved in organizing the festivities this year. Traditionally, members of the Royal Family arrive on Christmas Eve in order of seniority (the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are the last to arrive) in time for tea and to help the Queen dress up the Christmas tree. Christmas in the great room before a candlelit dinner where they enjoy a turkey with all the trimmings and Christmas presents open. The Queen was more involved in planning this Christmas than in previous years, probably because Philip used to oversee the arrangements and she really enjoyed planning the menus and putting everything together. Everyone is hoping that Christmas will be allowed in some form or another, the source explained.

In a year marred by lockdowns, family disputes and a difficult and ongoing trial for Prince Andrew, sources close to the monarch, who still mourns Prince Philip, say 2021 has taken its toll on the Queen , who has not been seen in public since October 19 when she attended a reception at Windsor Castle. The next day she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland and was rushed to hospital overnight for undisclosed preliminary tests. She was ordered to rest for several weeks and since then has undertaken a small number of low key engagements, including recording a video message for the COP26 summit.