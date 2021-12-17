Entertainment
Mahershala Ali says his acting was inspired by this Hollywood legend
What would you do if you had to choose between dying and leaving your family to mourn or dying and leaving a replacement so like you that your family never even realizes you are gone?
This is the question asked by Cameron, the main character of “Swan Song” in the new film, released Friday on Apple TV +. Janeé Bolden, Senior Director of Content at BOSSIP, spoke to Mahershala Ali ahead of the release of his new Apple TV + film, “Swan Song,” for which he has already received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.
We asked Ali to describe his very emotionally vulnerable character Cameron, who is terminally ill and struggles to make the most difficult decision of his life in order to do what is best for his pregnant wife and his young son.
“One of my favorite actors is Harrison Ford,” Mahershala told BOSSIP. “What I always love about Harrison Ford is that he’s always played those traditionally male roles, but it always feels like he might not be successful in the end. There is always a real vulnerability and pressure that he brings to his job and I always want to try to bring that to my job because you feel connected to the people who allow you to be a fly on the wall and to do these emotional journeys with them and their arcs.
“There is a real opportunity there with Cameron, who is someone who is really dealing, really grappling with their mortality and the impact his death is going to have on his family,” Ali continued. “It’s not difficult, being a husband and a father, to take a moment and imagine, to allow yourself to imagine the impacts this could have on your family. So I really tried to be really honest and be true to that. In a way, drop the walls, drop the facade, and let what I felt throughout Cameron’s journey come through. I felt it was my responsibility to do it, as I owed it to Cameron and his story. It was gratifying that sense because you feel like the role has certain expectations and you just want to keep working to meet the expectations so you can do your part for the story.
We also spoke to Mahershala about being his own stage partner for much of the movie. In addition to playing Cameron, he also plays Jack, an incredibly realistic lookalike who was created to fill the void he leaves when he dies.
“It was fun, it was a challenge,” Ali told BOSSIP. “I had the help of a man named Shane Dean who worked as my double. And he was so gracious in allowing me to kind of guide him and manipulate him in a certain way so that I could pull out all the important beats I needed to try and prepare myself to trigger the responses.
“Usually when you work with another actor you’re usually very familiar with all of the scenes, you’ve worked out your lines. How to work with [‘Swan Song’ co-star] Naomi [Harris]who is an absolute genius. We never rehearsed, like never before, we just arrived – the cameras start rolling and you start to leave. She gives me certain things and I give her things, and we just find the stage right now.
“We don’t have the luxury of doing this when you’re supposed to be working the opposite of yourself. I had to already sort of have the scene in mind and really communicate what I was trying to accomplish. Then once we started shooting it, and I kind of expressed my ideas, it allowed Ben Cleary, our director, to come in and say, “Try it this way or try it. it that way “or” Get rid of it “. It was very different from what I’m used to, but it was a blast, honestly. It was hard, but the hard things are where the joy is later. So there was a lot of joy when we finished.
Check out the full interview below:
What did you think Were you surprised to learn how much Harrison Ford inspired Mahershala Ali?
“Swan Song” is available on Apple TV + on December 17th
Sources
2/ https://bossip.com/2113725/swan-song-mahershala-ali-interview/
