Ritesh made a name for himself in Bollywood leaving politics, his father was CM

Today is Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday. Ritesh’s father served as Maharashtra’s chief minister for many years, although Ritesh left politics and made a career in Bollywood. Ritesh was born on November 17, 1978 and this year Ritesh celebrates his 43rd birthday. If we talk about career, Riteish Deshmukh started his career in 2000 with ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’.

Working in Bollywood was difficult for Ritesh at first, but Ritesh made a name for himself. It is said that at first everyone trolled him when he was CM’s son, as everyone thought Ritesh’s film career wouldn’t last long. However, Ritesh answered all of these things on his own. He has closed the mouths of the people with his work. However, today Ritesh has made his mark in the film industry and starred in many blockbuster movies. He also won several grand prizes. Ritesh is also known as the father of the industry.

He has acted in movies like Tumhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Bardaast, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Bluffmaster, Malamal Weekly, Cash, Hey Baby, Dhamal, Housefull, Double Dhamal, Housefull 2, Humshakals, Ek Villain, Housefull 3, Banjo, Bank Chor, Total Dhamal and Marjawan. Genelia D’Souza was in the lead role alongside Ritesh in the movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ if we talk about personal life. Riteish and Genelia’s love blossomed on the sets of this movie and the two dated for about 10 years and then got married. The two married in 2012 and they now have two children, Riyan and Rahil.

