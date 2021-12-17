Those who invested in the Hollywood Bowl Group (LON: BOWL) five years ago are up 56%

When we invest, we usually look for stocks that are outperforming the market average. And while active security selection comes with risk (and requires diversification), it can also generate excess returns. For example, long term Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON: BOL) shareholders have benefited from a 36% share price increase over the past five years, well above the market yield of around 11% (excluding dividends). In contrast, the most recent gains have not been as impressive, with shareholders only gaining 22%.

So let’s assess the underlying fundamentals over the past 5 years and see if they have moved at the same pace as shareholder returns.

While Hollywood Bowl Group made a small profit, over the past year we believe the market is probably more focused on revenue growth right now. Generally speaking, we would consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, just because the amount of profit is so small. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without revenue growth.

Over the past five years, the Hollywood Bowl Group’s revenue has actually declined by about 11% per year. Even though earnings did not increase, the stock actually gained 6% per year over the same period. It’s probably worth checking out other factors like profitability, to try and understand the action of the stock price. It may not reflect income.

The image below shows how revenue and income have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see more details).

profit and revenue growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the past year. Even so, future profits will be much more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend you to check this free report showing consensus forecasts

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there is a difference between Hollywood Bowl Group’s Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and its share price change, which we discussed above. Arguably, TSR is a more comprehensive return calculation because it takes into account the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), as well as the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that has been offered to shareholders. The Hollywood Bowl Group’s 5-year TSR of 56% exceeded its share price return because it paid dividends.

The story continues

A different perspective

It’s nice to see that Hollywood Bowl Group shareholders have received a 22% total shareholder return over the past year. This gain is better than the annual TSR over five years which is 9%. Therefore, it seems that sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with a bullish outlook might take the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is improving over time. While it is worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we have identified 1 warning sign for the Hollywood Bowl group that you need to be aware of.

Please note that the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market-weighted average returns of stocks currently trading on UK stock exchanges.

