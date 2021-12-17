Entertainment
SHOCKING! Did Katrina Kaif’s exes Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan give her as a wedding present?
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been in the news since information about their wedding dates leaked to the media. And when they got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara, the VicKat shippers finally sighed in relief. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private wedding ceremony in Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. Now, although many of Katrina and Vicky’s supporters did not attend the wedding, she is said to have received DEAR gifts from Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebrities. Yes, you read that right.
If there is anything to say, it is said that Salman Khan, who allegedly dated Katrina Kaif a few years ago, gifted her a chic Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore. Katrina and Salman have been one of the successful years in the movies. They will soon start working on Tiger 3 again.
Katrina’s former father-in-law and Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor reportedly gave her a diamond necklace which costs around Rs 2.7 crore. Katrina and Ranbir reportedly met between 2010 and early 2016. The duo were said to have fallen in love with each other while filming for Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani. They would have separated in early 2016.
Besides Salman and Ranbir, newlyweds Katrina and Vicky received gifts from Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and more. Alia allegedly gave a basket full of perfumes estimated at thousands of rupees. Katrina will work with Alia in Zoya Akhtar’s Farhan Akhtar and Jee Le Zaara. Katrina’s co-star Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah rukh, allegedly offered her an expensive painting of Rs 1.5 lakhs. Kat’s co-star Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara Hrithik presented Vicky with a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs. And that’s not it, it is said that Katrina Kaif gave her husband Vicky Kaushal a lavish apartment worth Rs 15 crore. Who Said Marriage Empties Their Pockets?
