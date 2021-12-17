Tristan Thompson Paternity Case Dismissed By Texas Judge! But it is not finished…

Tristan Thompson has spent the first half of this month in a new fraud scandal.

Although this is nothing new to him, this time it is a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to boning Maralee and even disclosed to the court how he conducted the secret affair.

Now a Texas judge has dismissed the paternity suit … but it could be a good thing for the woman suing him.

On Wednesday December 15, a virtual hearing took place.

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols both participated via remote video.

The couple, who have had a romance for months in multiple states, each testified in court.

In June, Maralee filed a paternity claim against Tristan.

The location of that trial was the state of California, where she says the case took place at times.

Although Tristan eventually admitted that Maralee visited her LA home more than once, he claimed that he did not recall having sex with her in California.

In July, Tristan filed his own lawsuit against Maralee.

His file was in the state of Texas, where the professional trainer is said to own a property.

The reason for this decision was clear: shopping the premises so that state laws favor Tristan the most when it comes to child support.

This is not speculation, not really. It was a move to protect his estimated net worth of $ 45 million.

In the leaked text messages Tristan allegedly sent, he almost told Maralee about it.

He told her that she could only expect a few hundred dollars a month in child support because he was going to retire soon under Texas law.

It was during Wednesday’s hearing that the judge ruled, dismissing the Texas case.

This was the case Tristan had brought forward, not the one Maralee had initiated.

His paternity claim, filed in the state of California, still stands.

According to eyewitnesses at the hearing, the court observed that the relationship was long and spanned several states.

Is it possible that the child was conceived in Texas? Yes, the court recognized.

However, both Maralee and Tristan live in California and the child was also born in California.

For this reason, it was not surprising that the judge dismissed the Texas case.

Why? Because the California case was filed in June, the Texas case was filed in July.

Allowing two redundant cases to move forward would not only be wasteful and confusing, but it would allow a party to choose which state laws apply.

At this point, it will be downright odd if the fatherhood costume and the test end up showing that Tristan is not the father.

In general, most people sued for paternity first determine whether this is true or not before taking other drastic measures.

It seems that Tristan’s first instinct was to try and protect his finances, allegedly offering Maralee payment if she kept quiet and terminated the pregnancy.

Someday it will be a very sad story for Maralee’s child to learn.

The only question is what the child will know about Tristan – if Tristan is the father – and if Tristan will regret it all.

Right now, it looks like Tristan isn’t interested in any other child other than Khloe. It is a very sad mess.