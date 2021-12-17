R Madhavans Vedaant’s son is a National Swimming Champion. He is now preparing for the 2026 Olympics. Unfortunately, there are no Olympic swimming pools in India for Vedaant to train. Madhavan and his wife Sarita are with Vedaant in Dubai.

Mumbai’s biggest swimming pools are either closed due to Covid or off limits. We are here with Vedaant in Dubai where he has access to large swimming pools. He works for the Olympics, and Sarita and I are by his side, says the proud father.

Didn’t Madhavan want his son to be an actor?

Never! My wife Sarita and I accepted whatever our son wanted to do with his life. He has won swimming championships all over the world and makes us very proud, says Madhavan.

His advice to parents-stars? Let your child fly freely. Don’t stop him from pursuing a career. I don’t regret that Vedaant chose not to be an actor. The vocation he chose is much more important to me than my own career. I’ll do whatever it takes to get him where he wants to go in life.

