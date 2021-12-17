Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone in the “Rust” range probe





TAOS, New Mexico, Dec. 16 (Reuters) – Police on Thursday obtained a search warrant for actor Alec Baldwin’s cell phone as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting in October by a director of the photograph on the set in New Mexico of his western film “Rust”, court documents showed. The search warrant and accompanying affidavit were filed in Santa Fe County Magistrates’ Court nearly two weeks after a prosecutor overseeing the investigation said some people who handled guns at fire on the film set could be the subject of criminal charges resulting from the death of Halyna Hutchins. The warrant authorized investigators to seize Baldwin’s Apple iPhone in order to examine text messages, email correspondence, social media communications, browser activity, and other information stored on the device, according to the documents. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Sheriff’s Detective Alexandria Hancock said in her affidavit that she sought a court order requiring Baldwin to hand over her phone after voluntarily asking the actor and his attorney for it and “receiving the l ‘order to acquire a mandate “. Neither the warrant nor the seven-page affidavit cited specific documents that investigators were looking for on Baldwin’s phone. But suspects, victims and witnesses “often make and / or receive phone calls and / or messages before, during and / or after the commission of the crime (s). This information, if it exists, may be important and relevant to this investigation, “the affidavit stated. He added: “There were several emails and texts sent and received regarding the production of the movie ‘Rust’ during (police) interviews after the October 21 shoot. Baldwin admitted he was holding a Colt .45 revolver pistol on the film set when it went off during rehearsal, discharging a live bullet that hit Hutchins in the chest and killed her. Director Joël Souza was injured. But the actor said in a TV interview that he never pulled the trigger and denied responsibility for the shooting. He also said at the time that he had no idea how a live tour arrived on the set of the film. According to Detective Hancock’s warrant, the film’s “gunsmith,” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of the weapons on set, said during questioning that she loaded the gun with what she said. believed to be six “dummy shots” before the bad-rehearsal scheduled earlier that day. Gutierrez-Reed also said he struggled to insert the sixth cartridge into the barrel of the weapon, only managing to insert it after she had “cleaned it up,” the affidavit said. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; edited by David Gregorio and Grant McCool Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

