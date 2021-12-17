Ice sculptures, ice hockey matches, tours with Santa Claus, live music and more: Tricias Weekend Picks: 12/17/21

15th Annual Vail Winter Festival

The 15th Annual Vail Winter Festival returns Sunday with large illuminated ice sculptures, colorful lanterns and more.

Courtesy photo

Art in Public Places once again hosts the 15th Annual Vail Winter Festival, which kicks off Sunday just before the holidays. Come and enjoy new ice sculptures by Paul Wertin from Alpine Ice and guest artist Olive Moya. The shores of Gore Creek will be filled with all kinds of icy shapes and figures ranging from 5 feet to 12 feet in height. At night, these sculptures will be illuminated by colored lighting.

Approximately 25,000 pounds of sculpted ice will transform the Gore Creek boardwalk into a three-dimensional canvas of Moya, who recently created works of art at the Vail Village Transportation Center. Once the installation is complete on Sunday, you will be able to enjoy the lighting every day from dusk until 10 p.m. until it melts later this winter.

Before the ice sculptures are revealed, you can participate in a lantern-making class with the Alpine Arts Center at the Vail Public Library. Register for various one-hour sessions on Sunday afternoons. Places are limited per workshop and participants must be registered in advance.

If you can’t attend a class, create your own lantern with a virtual demonstration on the Alpine Art Centers website. There are also a limited number of free lantern kits available while supplies last at Vail Visitor Centers.

However you craft your lantern, take it to the International Bridge and display them on designated Shepherd Hooks. The festive field of colorful lanterns will light up the night sky with the illuminated ice sculptures. Olive Moya will also have painted lanterns in the International Bridge exhibition. For more information, see artinvail.com and vailholidays.com .

Concerts at Vilar

The Dallas String Quartet will be performing their Electric Christmas on stage at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek at 7 p.m. Friday.

Vilar Performing Arts Center / Courtesy photo

Get into the holiday spirit with the Dallas String Quartet this Friday with their Electric Christmas Show Friday at 7 p.m. Formed in 2007 by violinist Ion Zanca, the quartet mixes contemporary classical music and pop. Think Vitamin String Quartet, Lindsey Stirling and 2Cellos. They will be joined by a drummer and a guitarist for full sound on stage. Expect to hear holiday tunes with some of their eclectic renditions of songs like Shawn Mendez and Camila Cabello’s Seniorita, or a little Guns N Roses.

The Dallas String Quartet performed for Presidents Bush and Obama and recently made the entertainment news for performing at the wedding of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefanis.

Tickets cost $ 48 for adults and $ 25 for children and a 4-family pack is $ 100. The show also qualifies for the Pay Your Age Community Arts Access Program, where the VPAC invites 19-30 year olds to pay their age on certain shows. You must purchase your tickets in person at the VPAC box office with a valid ID. For tickets and more information go to vilarpac.org .

Saturday’s performance doesn’t fall into the holiday music category, but it still feels like an evening of fantastic talent taking the stage. Lacuna: Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling is the first recording the duo have made together. Tom Hamilton is a guitarist you can recognize from American Babies and Joe Russos Almost Dead (it has just been announced that Joe Russos Almost Dead will be playing at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this summer). Holly Bowling is a pianist who has been on stage with everyone from Robert Randolph, Greensky Bluegrass, The Grateful Deads Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Warren Haynes.

Expect an evening of improvisation as these two classically trained artists bring a new twist to their craft. Tickets cost $ 28 for general admission seats. Go to vilarpac.org for more information.

Visits with Santa Claus

Along with brunch classics like the omelet station, waffles, pancakes and seafood, Breakfast with Santa in Maya at the Westin Riverfront will feature a Holiday Dessert Bar featuring Christmas cookies and an assortment of mini desserts.

Maya at Westin Riverfront / Courtesy Photo

With Christmas just a week away, time is limited to make sure Santa is up to date with what’s on everyone’s wish list. Get a direct tour with the man in red this Saturday at the Bookworm of Edwards. There will be Christmas carols and free hot chocolate donated by Mountain Life Calvary Chapel at Riverwalk. Enjoy story time with Santa Claus at 6 p.m., followed by photo ops until 8 p.m.

On Sunday, Santa will stop by Maya’s at the Westin Riverfront in Avon for tours during brunch. Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Santa will be available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bring the camera for the photo ops with Santa, and you might also want to snap a photo or two of the fabulous dishes that are served. Maya will feature brunch classics like the Omelet Station, Prime Rib, Honey Roasted Ham and a Seafood Display with Snow Crab Claws, Poached Jumbo Shrimp and Oysters.

Waffles and pancakes more your style? Enjoy a waffle station with fresh berries and chocolate chips or blueberry pancakes. Meat eaters will enjoy the chorizo ​​and polenta Benedictines, smoked bacon, pork sausage and more. Calories don’t count on vacation, right? You can even eat a dessert first at Maya this Sunday. The Holiday Dessert Bar will offer Christmas cookies and an assortment of mini desserts.

Tickets cost $ 59 for adults and $ 19 for children under 12. Reservations are required, so visit riverfrontdining.com to make an appointment with Santa Claus.

Yeti Hockey Game

Vail Yeti Hockey will be heading to the Dobson Ice Arena on Saturday night. The team will face their rival Breckenridge Vipers.

Courtesy photo

The Vail Yeti Hockey team will take on their rivals, the Breckenridge Vipers, this weekend with a night out at Breck on Friday and Dobson Ice Arena in Lionshead on Saturday.

Vail Yeti Hockey has been around for over 8 years and consists of former NCAA Division 1 college hockey players, semi-professionals and professionals who have moved up from this level of competition. Over the course of its short history, Yeti has developed a considerable number of local and city fans who simply want to experience the excitement of a hockey game.

The Turtle Bus will take groups to Breckenridge on Friday evening. General admission tickets for the Dobson Home Showdown are $ 10 and children 5 and under are free.

The Yeti’s hockey schedule runs until spring. The Yeti will host teams from Colorado, St. Louis and Chicago. The New York Fire Department even has a team that travels halfway across the country to play against the Yeti. For more information, visit vailyetihockey.com .

Rewind at Lodge at Vail

Local ’80s cover band Rewind will be playing post-ski music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lodge at Vail on Saturday.

Rewind / Courtesy photo

There is a new place to go after skiing this season. Meet at the Lodge at Vails Cucina Rustica on Wednesdays and Saturdays and enjoy live music from a variety of local bands from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This Saturday is extra special, as the Lodge is home to audience favorite Rewind, an 80s cover band. The Lodge calls them Retro and Rewind at Grand Aprs.

Cucina Rustica has been reconfigured to allow lounge seating in one half of the restaurant and table seating in the other half. Choose the seats that suit you according to your group. Reservations are not available, so arrive at 3pm if you want to sit close to the group, but seating may not be necessary if you are standing and dancing in the air. Special food and drink will be available and don’t forget to try the smores.

Calendar of the next groups: