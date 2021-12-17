Spider Man: No Path Home made the story at the box office as the film gathered in the lineup of Rs. 33 to 35 crores this is the first day. The issue came despite it being released on a working Thursday, deviating from the conventional Friday release.

The film performed well across the country and the three national channels were key contributors with over 60% of the activity coming from PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The company was driven by the insane craze among Spider Man fans in India and the film is set to continue with its record high over the weekend to hit Rs. 100 crore in just four days.

The English version scored the biggest for Spider Man, followed by Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film recorded 100% occupancy in 11 IMAX screens that India is equipped with and this is happening for the first time since the release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Universe movie is 2021’s biggest opener, overtaking Rohit Shetty director Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which had collected Rs. 26.50 crore on Friday.

What makes this feat much more important is the fact that although Sooryavanshi Running at Rs. 26.50 crore on a national holiday, Spider Man made it a public holiday, that too on a Thursday. The other 2021 releases such as Antim, SMJ 2, Tadap, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are nowhere in the image as Spider Man’s opening day is more than everyone’s Lifetime Collections except Antim (Rs. 38.50 crore), and even that will be a story by the Friday morning broadcasts.

These are pure historical figures as the film became the second greatest opener of all time for a Hollywood film in India, only remaining behind. Avengers: Endgame, which was a box office beast on another level. The numbers came in when the Hindi box office was bleeding because nothing touched the cord except Sooryavanshi.

More Pages: Spider-Man – No Way Home (English) Box Office Collection, Spider-Man – No Way Home (English) Movie Review