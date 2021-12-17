Entertainment
mother of Sigma Chi House announces her retirement | Entertainment
For 17 years, Debbie Sutton has been the mother of Sigma Chi. On January 31, 2022, she will officially retire.
Sutton graduated from OSU in 1972 with a BA in Theater. From there, she earned a master’s degree in curriculum and teaching at Kansas State University.
After teaching for 22 years in Kansas, Sutton decided to return to the place she loved most: OSU.
In my family, orange is very deep, said Sutton. My two boys were brought up that it was basically OSU or nowhere.
As a former member of a sorority, Sutton has always been passionate about the benefits of being in Greek life.
I have become very active in my oldest son’s parents’ club in his fraternity, said Sutton. When my youngest son was preparing to graduate from high school, I told him that his mother was going to college with him.
Sutton accepted the position of Head of House Sigma Chi and moved in in the summer of 2004.
I quickly found that what worked with the first graders worked just as well with the boys in the fraternity, said Sutton. I started to get to know them and try to make them gentlemen.
Sutton taught etiquette classes to Sigma Chi members every year, teaching everything from how to set a table to how to escort a lady. Sutton said he made sure the lessons were informative, engaging and interactive.
The first time we met it was my responsibility to read the house rules, said Sutton. It was just two legal sized papers on dos and don’ts. If I had just read them it would have bored them to death.
Instead, Sutton came up with an alternative: each member should draw an example of a house rule violation and put it into practice.
We had more fun doing it because they learned the house rules and they remember it because they do it in a fun way, said Sutton.
In addition to teaching etiquette, Sutton also made a point of helping members with anything they needed at all times.
I’m on call 24/7, in case they need me, Sutton said. I told them from the start that I am their executive secretary because they will all have one day.
For the first time in 16 years, Sutton left the Sigma Chi household due to COVID-19 on September 7, 2020.
I started bringing members to my house for small group and social distancing events with masks outside, Sutton said. It was sometimes difficult because I recognized my older guys, but it was harder to get to know the new members, not to live in the house.
Max Moody, a sophomore sports media student, said Suttons’ impact will not be forgotten.
Over the past 17 years, she has watched the house grow and flourish on campus, Moody said. The Greek community loses one of the best house directors in the state. We are very grateful for her and for the impact she has had on all of the men in Sigma Chi.
Recently, Sutton accepted a position as Administrative Support Specialist for OSU Graduate College. Sutton also plans to get involved in community theater and other activities on campus.
I feel like it all fell into place, said Sutton. I did my best to leave a house full of wonderful young men. They really are some of the best boys in the world in this house.
