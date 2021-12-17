Look: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in Dub …





(MENAFN – Khaleej Times) Posted: Wed Dec 16, 2019 2021, 22:54 Last updated: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 22:55 Powerful Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone traveled to Dubai alongside filmmaker Kabir Khan on December 16 to talk about their highly anticipated hit 83. Scheduled for release on the big screen on December 23 in the United Arab Emirates, the film sees Ranveer Singh play the role of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, the captain who gave India their iconic 1983 World Cup victory. Shortly after the press conference, the team of 83 traveled to see Burj Khalifa light up with movie posters and movie highlights. The star cast was also joined by cricketer legends Kapil Dev, Jimmy Amarnath and director Kabir Khan. It was as if the film had been blessed by the cricket gods, Singh added, recounting instances where the stars lined up in their favor during the making of this film. “Between action and editing, what are you looking for as an actor? You are looking for the moment of truth. A moment of such a presence that you actually relive that moment and we have achieved it collectively, he said. During the filming of the winning presentation, we were on the same balcony where they lifted the cup in 1983 and Sir Clive Lloyd (then captain of the West Indies in the World Cup final), who was casually visiting the Lord’s (stadium ) the same day, walked in and we sat in front of the monitor as we shot, Singh said. And the mug that we raised was the actual mug that Kapil sir had raised in 1983. How scary! The actor has been joined by his offscreen partner Padukone, who will play Kapil Dev’s wife onscreen. I saw my mom play the same role in my dad’s life that Romi Dev played in Kapil Dev’s life, said Padukone, who is also a producer on the film. The main reason I played this role was to honor women who put the dreams of their husbands or families before theirs because I saw them up close and personal. READ ALSO : Highly Anticipated ’83’ Trailer Released, Depicts India’s Historic World Cup Win Bollywood: Deepika Padukone launches her lifestyle brand A day before their arrival in Dubai, the team first watched the film during a public screening on December 15 at the Red Sea International Festival in Jeddah, where they received a standing ovation. The actors animated the spirit of the play with their kindness and wit, breaking down the journey to bring director Kabir Khan’s vision to life. In a country that lives, eats, sleeps, breathes the cricket. Where everyone knows every little nuance of how the game was played in ’83, the biggest and biggest challenge is to recreate the euphoria and emotion that the whole country experienced, Khan said. When you watch the film on the big screen, will you feel the same euphoria that the country felt on June 25, 1983? That’s the challenge, added the award-winning director. MENAFN16122021000049011007ID1103382257

