Ayushmann Khurrana on the transgender movie ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’,
SPOILER ALERT for those who haven’t seen the movie “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”.
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is the head of the cast for the transgender-themed romance “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, which is currently being released worldwide.
Across Indian cinema, trans characters have been described with sensitivity as protagonists in films like “Daayra” (1996) “Tamanna” (1998), “Just Another Love Story” (2010), “Nanu Avanalla Avalu” (2015), “Njan Marykutty” (2018) and “Super Deluxe” (2019). However, their portrayal in mainstream Bollywood commercial cinema swings between villainous characters, like Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s Maharani in “Sadak” (1991), and crass comedy pieces. “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” is unique in that it features a trans character in Bollywood.
Khurrana plays Manvinder Munjal, a macho gym instructor in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, who is in love with Maanvi Brar, a Zumba teacher who shares his workspace. They consummate their relationship and decide to get married when Maanvi reveals that she was a man and that she had gender reassignment surgery. Manvinder must now deal with his own inhibitions and taunts from unfeeling friends and family.
“We have to see this film from an Indian point of view, where the society is very complex,” Khurrana said. Variety. “Indians in general, they don’t even know the meaning of trans. They have no idea that if you feel like a girl and if you were born into a boy’s body you can actually become a girl – they are strangers about it.
“In an ideal world, of course, there has to be a portrayal, and a trans actor should play Maanvi onscreen, but that said, it’s a great first step into commercial Hindi cinema, because we have come a long way from the character of Maharani in the 1990s to the character of Maanvi in 2021, “Khurrana said.” This is a great topic of conversation and will cause that change in the future regardless of the work. art or cinema coming out, they have to choose a trans actor. “
The actor who plays Maanvi in the film is Vaani Kapoor, who debuted with “Shuddh Desi Romance” (2013) and has featured in a hit streak since. “Vaani is a very sensitive human being and it’s not just about speaking in front of the camera, it comes from your world view. Plus, it comes from within, how deeply you feel for the community, because if you haven’t experienced that in real life, it’s hard for a cis het woman to show that on screen, ”Kapoor said.“ That was the role that the author supported. she waited. She did a great job and will be remembered for this movie.
Khurrana knows the transgender community well because the school he attended, St. John’s High School in Chandigarh, helps transgender students. And Punjab University in Chandigarh, where the star earned a master’s degree, was one of the first Indian universities to install separate toilets for transgender people.
“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” is co-written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor, a filmmaker known for telling sensitive stories in a commercial setting, including “Rock On !!” (2008), “Kai Po Che” (2013) and “Kedarnath” (2018). The character summary that Kapoor gave Khurrana was that of a patriarchal alpha male who was born with a certain mindset and is regressive, but has a soft core, which helps him transform.
“It was the portrayal he wanted me to have – how an ordinary man in our country who is regressive will react when he finds out his girlfriend was a guy.” ”Khurrana said.
Over the course of the film, Manvinder’s attitude gradually changes as he researches the transgender community. “It was very important for the character to do the research himself, because I think it just sends the message to the community that they don’t owe us anything, they don’t have anything to teach us,” Khurrana said. . “The responsibility lies with people who are in a privileged position to research and learn more about transgender people. “
“Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” is the latest film in which Khurrana does not play a conventional Bollywood hero. Khurrana has been keen on playing various characters, and each of them has been a box office success. These include playing a sperm donor in 2012’s “Vicky Donor”; a man who suffers from erectile dysfunction in “Shubh Mangal Savdhan” in 2017; alopecia in the “Bala” of 2019; and a proud and proud homosexual in “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” (2020).
“For me, the first criterion has to be a new topic, a new idea, and there has to be some kind of added value through the films,” Khurrana said. “I think there is a certain responsibility as an artist and you should give people something progressive and new age – something to think about that probably opens or starts a certain conversation in society.”
“Normal is no fun, I don’t like generics. It doesn’t turn me on because everyone does that, ”Khurrana said, adding that he wouldn’t know what to do with a vanilla character. “I would love to make a mainstream commercial masala movie, but again, it can’t be generic,” he said. Khurrana cites the example of one of his next “Action Hero” projects where he plays an action movie superstar who can’t fight in real life. “Action Hero”, directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, begins main filming in January 2022.
Khurrana also has the political thriller “Anek” by Anubhav Sinha, with whom he memorably associated in the crime drama “Article 15” (2019). Anubhuti Kashyap’s social drama “Doctor G” (streaming series “Afsos”) which debuts in a feature film has ended. Khurrana plays for the first time a medical student studying gynecology.
Meanwhile, “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” produced by T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures, is making steady progress at the box office.
