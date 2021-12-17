Los Angeles actor among suspects arrested in death of 2 women





Three men have been arrested in connection with the mysterious deaths of a model and her friend found abandoned outside hospitals last month in Southern California, Los Angeles police confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday. One of the men, promising actor Brandt Osborn, was arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon, near Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, according to the New York Post. Osborn, 42, is said to have worked as a background actor on the show and was not in the regular cast. The LAPD media relations office declined to comment on whether a TV shoot had taken place when police arrested Osborn. Osborn was convicted of an accomplice in manslaughter, on bail set at $ 100,000, the LAPD said. The other two men also had ties to the entertainment industry. They are identified as David Pearce, 37, who has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on $ 1 million bond. The third man is Michael Ansbach, 47, a cinematographer whose credits on IMDb include the “Sleeping with Friends” reality show competition and the “BallzGirlz” TV movie. Ansbach was convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, with bail set at $ 100,000. The arrests of the men followed the November deaths of 24-year-old model and aspiring actress Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers told the New York Post that his wife and Cabrales-Arzola met the men at a party in East Los Angeles and the group returned to the Pearces apartment in West LA. Police said a black Toyota Prius without license plates left Giles at a hospital and the men inside the car were wearing masks. “On November 13, 2021, masked men dropped off Cristy Giles at a Southern California hospital in Culver City,” the LAPD said in a statement Thursday. Giles was unconscious and later pronounced dead. [Giles is shown in the below Instagram post] Shortly after, Cabrales-Arzola was left in Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West Los Angeles, police said. She was unconscious and in very critical condition. She died on November 24. Cabrales-Arzola’s toxicology report stated that heroin was found in his system, KABC-TV reported. The families of the women told the TV station that none of them would have voluntarily taken drugs. Police have warned that there could be more victims. “The two women are believed to have been given medication and overdosed,” police said Thursday, adding that the group had gathered at a residence in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard before the women were taken to the area. Prius. LAPD West Bureau homicide detectives are investigating the case. The three suspects were located and arrested with the help of the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force.

