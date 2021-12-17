Fawad Khan opens up about Bollywood demise, Ms. Marvel and the friendship that’s key to her marriage – fame

Fawad Khan, one of Pakistan’s most sought-after actors, is making a comeback with several projects up his sleeve and he predicts that the metaphorical barrier will shatter and flood the country with his works. An interview with Khan and we know he misses Bollywood, which he definitely stars in Ms. marvel and the secret of her long-lasting marriage.

Khan sat down for an interview with Movie companion on December 15 and covered a variety of topics ranging from his long acting hiatus, upcoming films, his time in Bollywood and his wedding.

Calling his next untitled web series for Zee5 a very dear project to him, he said “after Kapoor and son, it’s probably one of those projects where I feel like I made a family on this set. A lot of positive energy went into making this film. I feel like every time something has a positive vibe, it translates well on screen. ”

Khan’s last project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 and outside of cameos in 2019 Parey Hut Amour and 2018 Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, we haven’t seen it on our screens since. When asked if he had any doubts about how many projects he worked on, he said he cared more about what he was doing than how many projects he had worked on.

Addressing the subject of the Covid, he said he appreciated the slowdown and even managed to shoot a few films during it. “It was only a long celebration. I had a great time at home with my wife and kids, friends, family and everyone. I enjoy life and during that time I ‘ve made three films. I know I’ve been away for five or six years, but when the dam breaks, there will be a lot to watch. “

The actor admitted to having insecurities like everyone else, but he also said “when you get older some people get more anxious and some people start to let go, I think I’m the latter.” Further developing his calm outlook on life, he said, “You don’t have to be number one to enjoy life.”

Khan also expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming films. The Legend of Maula Jatt, Money back guarantee and Neelofar. He said he was very excited about the audience reaction to his portrayal of three very different characters. He also predicted that “when the dam breaks it will be fun, sailaab ayega [there’ll be a flood]. “

The actor refused to budge when the interviewer asked him about his role in Ms. marvel but confirmed that he was going to play the main role there.

The 40-year-old, who just turned 40, admitted he disappeared from Bollywood, saying he made good friends there with whom he still stays in touch. He also expressed his appreciation for the places he visited by saying “all the cities I have been to I had a great experience”.

Giving his two cents on how artists can bridge the politically-created divide between countries, he said they should collaborate and work together, calling it an educational experience. It increases your exposure and understanding of people from different parts of the world. “

He also spoke about his relationship with his wife and said: “I think we have been very patient with each other. It would be wrong to say that we never had any arguments, yes we have been through some tough times but we fed by.

The actor revealed that they have had moments of being face to face like everyone else must have with their family during Covid. Calling it overall extremely healthy, he said there was a lot of love going around our house. We spend a lot of time together and because of that, because we’re friends, because we’re more than husband and wife, that’s what has contributed to this relationship that has lasted so long. “