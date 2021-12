Kurt Angle wanted to play in Hollywood

One of the American Olympic heroes who most marked the history of television and the discipline of wrestling in the late 90s and early 2000s, in the USA, is undoubtedly Kurt Angle, medalist. Golden. Olympic in Atlanta ’96, then moved to the rings for the McMahon family business. After spending a great deal of training alongside the sacred monsters of the discipline, Kurt Angle made his debut straight to the top floors of the then WWF, with the Olympic hero who went on to also win several world titles, including the WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. . After a long time also spent at TNA, where Angle was one of the company’s most renowned heels, the same athlete returned to the WWE rings, where he made his farewell tour, passing through ‘first in the role of CEO and then retiring. during his last match against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania. Kurt Angle is an absolute legend In his last speech on the Kurt Angle Show, his personal online radio show, the WWE Hall of Famer, winner of several world titles from America’s biggest companies, wanted to talk about that little moment he had managed to carve out a small place in certain films, with his acting career which quickly ended and with the athlete who said: “At the time I thought I had great opportunities. I think they all came when I started making movies. I did Warrior, I did Dylan Dog, I also did a small role in Pain & Gain with The Rock, starting to make movies but my drinking and drunk driving issues got me all. immediately closed the doors to Hollywood (laughs editor’s note). So they stopped calling me and I’ve spent the last 8-9 years getting my reputation back, so Hollywood started calling me again recently. It’s one of those things that pushed me into a black hole and I couldn’t get out of it. “ During the podcast, Kurt Angle shared how he discussed the financial number with Jim Ross, who didn’t seem convinced of Angle’s confidence in the number. Angle also revealed that the majority of his income that year did not come from merchandise sales. “You know what, my guarantee was $ 75,000, so I went way over that. Which surprised me, and I promised JR [Jim Ross] when I accepted this contract, he said to me “you are going to get $ 75,000 per year for five years”.

