Bollywood turns to sequels to cash in hits

New Delhi: Bollywood is betting big on sequels and franchise movies in the coming months to cash in on the success of titles like Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain , among others.

While Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in March, the second parts of the period drama KGF and Tiger Shroffs Heropanti will arrive in April. Ekta Kapoor will also rely on it Ek Nasty series with a July installment while Zee Studios is planning a sequel to Gadar with Sunny Deol.

Critics and business experts have said the formula may spark some curiosity given the success of previous films, but the low response to recent titles like Bunty Aur Babli 2 suggesting to force a story forward may not work. The other challenge is that Hindi cinema does not have the grandeur and special effects of the Hollywood superhero franchises that these sequels take inspiration from.

Suites are actually made for two main reasons; one is creative and the other is business-led. If the audience liked a particular story, expanding its story in a recognizable but unique way is a great business opportunity. The sequel will always build on the appeal of its predecessor, ”said Shariq Patel, Commercial Director of Zee Studios.

However, a spiritual successor, or a film with a completely different plot or set of actors and only belonging to the same genre as the original, such as a thriller or comedy, has been a tough sell and a disappointment to audiences over the course of time. in recent years. , say trade experts. For example, Vidya Balans Kahaani 2 couldn’t build on the success of the first installment even though it featured the same lead actor.

Film critic and documentary maker CS Venkiteswaran has said that Hollywood sequels and franchise films are usually superhero tales that create large-scale worlds to advance the same story. The Avengers and Star Wars films are examples. The story should evoke a sense of continuity. In India, however, filmmakers tend to focus on stars only. The problem is that there has been a technological and generational change recently and such films are unlikely to appeal to young people, ”said Venkiteswaran. In a post-covid world, where people are used to watching series on video streaming platforms, it could be a challenge for filmmakers to bring them to theaters for such films, he added.

Film critic Bharathi Pradhan said the Hindi-language sequels have been a big disappointment to audiences in recent years, with high expectations also a reason for disappointment. Even some movies that aren’t heralded as sequels obviously belong to the same world, she said, referring to Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Roohi which came out earlier this year and was obviously a spin-off on the same horror comedy space as Raos Stree with Shraddha Kapoor. Both have been supported by Maddock Films.

A lot of movies just want to cash in on the brand and end up killing it, ”said one filmmaker who did not want to be named, citing the example of Salman Khans Race 3, who was panned by audiences when it was released in 2018.

