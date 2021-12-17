Bhagyashree opens up the dark truth of Bollywood, says: “I was too naive at that time …”

There are a lot of actresses in Bollywood who have exposed the dirty and shocking secrets of Bollywood. Bhagyashree was included in the same list. Adakara who started his career with Salman recently exposed the dark truth of Bollywood. Recently he revealed what it takes to pursue a career in Bollywood. He said: “If there was someone else in my place when I was offered this film, I would not have let the opportunity pass me by, but I left the opportunity very easily because I was very naive at the time.

At the same time, Bhagyashree explained, “At that time, I was very protective of my family and saw my family as my world and I didn’t want to go back to the theater world and be away from my family. more, he explained, “People don’t understand that the person on the screen is very different in real life and these things have gotten even more difficult today. He added: “It is not an easy task for Bollywood actresses or domestic workers to be mothers, but when it comes to actresses, they have to think several times before making this decision as it affects completely their career. “

Let me tell you, he made his film debut with the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best First Female Feature. Bhagyashree has appeared in films in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and Bhojpuri.

