Seasonal activities planned on the peninsula





This is it: the last weekend for the Wintertide Makers’ Market, a local emporium at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center. Artists and craftspeople from across the Northern Olympic Peninsula exhibited their creations in the non-profit gallery located at 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles, where visitors can also stroll through the adjacent Webster Woods. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, with hot drinks and heated seats in the courtyard from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. that evening. Sunday is the last day, with hours from 11 to 5. Admission is free, just like to Webster’s Woods, where more art awaits: the Light Art Experience. This exhibition among the trees includes sculptural creations by nine artists from the Northwest, all illuminated every evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s a sampling of other seasonal arts and entertainment on the peninsula this weekend. • A parade of Christmas boats Motorized and non-motorized boats are scheduled this afternoon from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm Ships will depart from Port Townsend Boat Haven and proceed to Point Hudson and back, along the Port Townsend waterfront. For more information, email organizer Leslie McCoy at [email protected]. • Unique gallery will host a pop-up holiday market all weekend on the first floor of the Port Angeles Wharf, 115 E. Railroad Ave. With local art, pottery and gifts, the gallery will be open for extended hours this weekend: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The market offers free gift wrap with all purchases, holiday treats and local artists on site with their original artwork and limited edition prints and apparel. • “A Christmas Carol”: a live radio play is on the main stage at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim, until Sunday. This adaptation, which takes place on a 1940s radio station, takes place at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with tickets ranging from $ 12 to $ 18. To buy, visit www.olympictheatrearts.org or call 360-683-7326. Photo ID and proof of vaccination or negative PCR laboratory test less than 72 hours old are required for admission; face masks are also mandatory. • Live music fills Finnriver Farm & Cidery from tonight. At the farm’s Cider Garden, 124 Center Road in Chimacum, the cover charge to hear the performers is $ 5, and proof of vaccination is required for guests 12 and older. Tonight from 5 to 7 p.m., singer-songwriters Aimée Ringle and Alexa Sunshine Rose will perform; on Saturday the Chuck Easton Quartet will play holiday jazz from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday brings singer-guitarist Jack Dwyer from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. • A tour of hidden history through downtown Port Townsend begins at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Haller Fountain in Taylor and Washington Streets. This is the last such tour in 2021 and, as always, it’s free thanks to the Main Street program. Attendees are invited to meet Key City Public Theater actor Bry Kifolo-Stosius at the fountain for the hour-long walk, which is dotted with interpretive Hidden History signs. • A pop-up opening of “An Artist’s Point of View,” the show at Studio Bob, is set from 10 am to 3 pm Saturday. Large and small-scale works fill the large upstairs gallery at 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles, where proof of vaccination is required. _______ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



