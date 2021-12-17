Chiefs 34-28 Chargers: Kelce-nsational end-of-movie game gives Chiefs key Hollywood win





Travis Kelce had the game of his life and a 34-yard touchdown from Patrick mahomes drive it Kansas City Chiefs to an epic 34-28 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers which put them on track to win the AFC West Division title again. The stellar tight end totaled a career high 191 yards in 10 receptions and two key touchdowns to help the two-time reigning American Conference champions avoid being swept up in the Annual Series by their historic rival. crazy game Mahomes had a game full of mistakes and hits, but in the end he again led an explosive attack to victory, with 31 passes completed in 47 attempts for 410 meters with three touchdowns, an interception and a lost fumble. Another star for Kansas City was the wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who totaled 12 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. The other big story in the game was the three times the Chargers got the ball inside the Chiefs’ 5-yard line and didn’t score any runs, two of them due to the failed conversions on the 4th try and one due to Joshua Kelly escaped at the 1-yard line. Parham’s Scary Injury The game started with a scary scene, like Justin herbert attempted a pass to the receiver Donald Parham Jr. who not only failed to catch the ball but also suffered a terrible blow to the head which knocked him unconscious and after being immobilized he was taken to hospital in an ambulance where he is fortunately stable and under review. The scoring opened in the first quarter with the Chiefs’ first touchdown since 2015 Michael burton over a seven-meter run. Already in the second trimester, Harrison butker increased Kansas City’s lead with a 30-yard field goal after an interception in the quarterback Justin herbert. Before halftime, the Chargers turned the game around with a one-yard run from Herbert himself and a four-yard pass from the young quarterback to Jalen guyton. In the third quarter, Harrison Butker kicked his second basket of the game, this one from 33 yards. In the fourth period, after an interception by Mahomes, Los Angeles took advantage and increased their lead to eight points thanks to a two-yard touchdown carried by Austin Ekeler. The Chiefs reacted immediately and tied the game with a one-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill and a successful two-point conversion. On the next offensive series, Keenan Allen gave the Chargers the lead after Herbert’s seven-yard touchdown pass. With less than two minutes to go, the Chiefs carried the game into overtime with the Mahomes-Kelce combination on a seven-yard touchdown pass. With the result, the Chiefs (10-4) took a two-game lead over the Chargers (8-6) atop the AFC West. What’s next for the Chiefs and Chargers? Kansas City’s next game is on Sunday, Dec. 26 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers will return to the field the same day to visit the Houston Texans.

