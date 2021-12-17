Maggie Gyllenhaal: Being a parent is a ‘complicated experience’ | Entertainment

Entertainment
Maggie Gyllenhaal says being a parent is a very complicated experience.
The 44-year-old actress is the mother of Ramona, 15, and Gloria, nine, and said parenting isn’t as easy as you might think because people never talk about it. ‘a very narrow part of parenting.
She said: I love my children, but it is a very complicated experience. And most importantly, if it doesn’t fit into that very narrow space that we’ve agreed to be allowed to talk about, then they’re saying something’s wrong with you. But actually, how can you be a parent as anything other than a beginner, right?
Maggie has also said that parenthood can be an isolating experience and wants to encourage others to talk about feelings of dread, real anxiety and hopelessness that can come from being a parent.
She added: If we can include the terror, the real anxiety, the hopelessness, as well as the heart-wrenching ecstasy on both sides of the experience that was allowed to talk about, I think it’s heartwarming to go. , you are not the only person who has ever had these feelings.
The stars’ new film The Lost Daughter, which serves as her directorial debut, touches on aspects of parenthood that Maggie doesn’t believe society accepts, and she’s hoping people can relate to the film.
Speaking during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she said: I think when we were little our survival depended on our parents. Our fantasy that they want nothing more than to take care of us – because our actual survival depends on it.
When in fact, they are us. They also want to have a drink sometimes, and they also want to spend an evening with their husbands or wives, and they also want to work, and they want a lot of things like us.
