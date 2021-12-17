Horror movie Chhorii to have sequel, Nushrratt Bharuccha to continue directing

If you’re a fan of horror movies and ghostly scripts, there’s no way you’ve missed Chhorii, a horror movie that made everyone tremble and scream. Right from its trailer release in early November 2021, it grabbed attention and people were eagerly awaiting this unique but ominous concept.

With the film’s release on November 26, the excitement of the fans couldn’t be contained. The film received critical acclaim and a surge of love from audiences that led to the decision to get a sequel to Chhorii. T-series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment have reunited with director Vishal Furia to produce Chhorii 2.

The sequel is said to pick up the story of Sakshi where it left off in the first film and will also bring the film’s crucial characters back to set alongside new scares, which will be even more gruesome than the last. Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma continue as producers the film’s journey.

Director Vishal Furia said, “I’m excited to take Chhorii’s story to the next level with its sequel. I always envisioned Chhorii to be a multi-movie franchise and started to develop the story of the sequel while we were shooting the first edition. the love for Chhorrii on all sides has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the incredibly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have supported me and my vision throughout. ”

The public is eagerly awaiting the second installment of this horror franchise that is sure not to disappoint.