Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegation not investigated by LA police – Deadline

UPDATE, 6:15 p.m .: Los Angeles Police have said they are not actively investigating the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth.

“There is no investigation at this point,” Officer Drake Madison told Deadline Thursday night of a woman’s claim that the Sex and the city the star raped her in 2004.

Earlier Thursday, we wrote that a report had been filed with the LAPD in recent weeks regarding the allegations 17 years ago. Police sources informed us that the report led to the start of an investigation into the actor’s alleged actions.

Now, these well-placed sources say that Zoe, as identified in Hollywood journalist story revealing claims against Noth, spoke with police but did not actually file a formal report. In the absence of a formal report filed with the authorities, no investigation was launched.

Lavely & Singer’s newly hired attorneys for Noth told Deadline earlier today that they will “fully cooperate” with any police investigation if and when it occurs.

PREVIOUSLY, 12:24: Chris Noth is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations he raped a woman in 2004, law enforcement sources told Deadline on Thursday. The investigation is still in its early stages and may have some crossover with the LA County Sheriff’s Department, we hear.

“We are still reviewing the nature of the report and trying to determine where, when and if the report was filed,” said LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh officially declared for the department today.

Noth, which is a series regular on CBS ‘ Equalizer and just resumed his Sex and the city Mr. Big’s role in the follow-up to HBO Max…And just like that, denied allegations of the 2004 assault and a 2015 attack in New York City, both of which were reported today in a Hollywood journalist story which included interviews with the two alleged victims.



“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement Thursday who was also part of the THR story. “These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed,” added the actor, who is being replaced by A3 Artists Agency. “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “

Jeff Garlin leaves ‘the Goldbergs’ following HR investigations into on-set behavior

Noth’s recently hired lawyer Lavely & Singer said today his client has yet to hear from the LAPD. “No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives,” Andrew Brettler told Deadline. “Obviously, if someone contacts us, we will cooperate fully. “

Sex crimes like the ones Noth is accused of have a 10-year statute of limitations in California. New York has similar laws.

Universal Television, which co-produces Equalizer with CBS Studios, declined to comment on today’s report on the assaults. According to sources, the drama series is expected to end production on Friday before taking a break during the holidays. HBO Max also made no comment.

After his appearance in the series premiere of … And just like that, Noth teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to advertise exercise equipment maker Peloton, which has now been taken off social media days after its launch on Sunday.

“Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously,” a spokesperson for Peloton said in a statement to Deadline. “We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts.”

The news comes right after the THR report published today in which two women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Noth, one in 2004 in Los Angeles and one in New York in 2015.

The women, whose real names were not used to protect their privacy, both spoke about the alleged incidents. They contacted THR independently and do not know each other, according to the post.

A woman named Zoe who currently works in the entertainment industry had an entry-level job in her early twenties at a “high-level company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business” when the alleged incident of 2004 has occurred. . She alleged that after flirting with her at the office, Noth invited her to a swimming pool in the West Hollywood apartment where he was staying.

Bringing a book back to her bedroom there, Zoe said that Noth kissed her as she entered the room. When she said she was going back to the pool, he grabbed her and raped her, she said.

Zoe later said a friend who was with her at the pool convinced her to go to Cedars-Sinai, where she told doctors she was assaulted and given stitches. She later said she received counseling because of the trauma.

She told THR that “as he is reprising his role in Sex and the city sparked something in me, adding that it was time to “try to reveal who he is”.

THR reported that the second wife, named Lily and now a reporter, met Noth in 2015 while serving as a waitress in the VIP section of New York nightclub No.8. She said Noth invited her to dinner, then invited her to her apartment.

Lily said that Noth had finally “tried to kiss me.” She said, “He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled his pants down and he was standing in front of me.

THR reported that Lily said Noth stuck his penis in her mouth, and the next thing she knew, “He was having sex with me from his back on a chair,” she said. She told a friend about the incident but did not report it.

THR said he reviewed the March and April 2015 texts between Lily and Noth. “By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night out last week. I thought it was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you felt, ”Noth said, according to the article. “Hmm … I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into details via text message, but I felt a little used… ”Lily replied. The two texts exchanged further tests but never saw each other again, Lily said.

The deadline could not independently verify the women’s claims.