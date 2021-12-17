Entertainment
Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegation not investigated by LA police – Deadline
UPDATE, 6:15 p.m .: Los Angeles Police have said they are not actively investigating the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth.
“There is no investigation at this point,” Officer Drake Madison told Deadline Thursday night of a woman’s claim that the Sex and the city the star raped her in 2004.
Earlier Thursday, we wrote that a report had been filed with the LAPD in recent weeks regarding the allegations 17 years ago. Police sources informed us that the report led to the start of an investigation into the actor’s alleged actions.
Now, these well-placed sources say that Zoe, as identified in Hollywood journalist story revealing claims against Noth, spoke with police but did not actually file a formal report. In the absence of a formal report filed with the authorities, no investigation was launched.
Lavely & Singer’s newly hired attorneys for Noth told Deadline earlier today that they will “fully cooperate” with any police investigation if and when it occurs.
PREVIOUSLY, 12:24: Chris Noth is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations he raped a woman in 2004, law enforcement sources told Deadline on Thursday. The investigation is still in its early stages and may have some crossover with the LA County Sheriff’s Department, we hear.
“We are still reviewing the nature of the report and trying to determine where, when and if the report was filed,” said LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh officially declared for the department today.
Noth, which is a series regular on CBS ‘ Equalizer and just resumed his Sex and the city Mr. Big’s role in the follow-up to HBO Max…And just like that, denied allegations of the 2004 assault and a 2015 attack in New York City, both of which were reported today in a Hollywood journalist story which included interviews with the two alleged victims.
“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement Thursday who was also part of the THR story. “These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed,” added the actor, who is being replaced by A3 Artists Agency. “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “
Jeff Garlin leaves ‘the Goldbergs’ following HR investigations into on-set behavior
Noth’s recently hired lawyer Lavely & Singer said today his client has yet to hear from the LAPD. “No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives,” Andrew Brettler told Deadline. “Obviously, if someone contacts us, we will cooperate fully. “
Sex crimes like the ones Noth is accused of have a 10-year statute of limitations in California. New York has similar laws.
Universal Television, which co-produces Equalizer with CBS Studios, declined to comment on today’s report on the assaults. According to sources, the drama series is expected to end production on Friday before taking a break during the holidays. HBO Max also made no comment.
After his appearance in the series premiere of … And just like that, Noth teamed up with Ryan Reynolds to advertise exercise equipment maker Peloton, which has now been taken off social media days after its launch on Sunday.
“Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously,” a spokesperson for Peloton said in a statement to Deadline. “We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot. As we seek to find out more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived associated social posts.”
The news comes right after the THR report published today in which two women claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Noth, one in 2004 in Los Angeles and one in New York in 2015.
The women, whose real names were not used to protect their privacy, both spoke about the alleged incidents. They contacted THR independently and do not know each other, according to the post.
A woman named Zoe who currently works in the entertainment industry had an entry-level job in her early twenties at a “high-level company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business” when the alleged incident of 2004 has occurred. . She alleged that after flirting with her at the office, Noth invited her to a swimming pool in the West Hollywood apartment where he was staying.
Bringing a book back to her bedroom there, Zoe said that Noth kissed her as she entered the room. When she said she was going back to the pool, he grabbed her and raped her, she said.
Zoe later said a friend who was with her at the pool convinced her to go to Cedars-Sinai, where she told doctors she was assaulted and given stitches. She later said she received counseling because of the trauma.
She told THR that “as he is reprising his role in Sex and the city sparked something in me, adding that it was time to “try to reveal who he is”.
THR reported that the second wife, named Lily and now a reporter, met Noth in 2015 while serving as a waitress in the VIP section of New York nightclub No.8. She said Noth invited her to dinner, then invited her to her apartment.
Lily said that Noth had finally “tried to kiss me.” She said, “He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled his pants down and he was standing in front of me.
THR reported that Lily said Noth stuck his penis in her mouth, and the next thing she knew, “He was having sex with me from his back on a chair,” she said. She told a friend about the incident but did not report it.
THR said he reviewed the March and April 2015 texts between Lily and Noth. “By the way, I have to ask you if you enjoyed our night out last week. I thought it was a lot of fun, but I wasn’t sure how you felt, ”Noth said, according to the article. “Hmm … I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. I don’t want to go into details via text message, but I felt a little used… ”Lily replied. The two texts exchanged further tests but never saw each other again, Lily said.
The deadline could not independently verify the women’s claims.
Sources
2/ https://deadline.com/2021/12/chris-noth-police-investigation-sexual-assault-allegations-los-angeles-1234892271/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]