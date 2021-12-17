Chris Noth of “Sex And The City” Charged With Sexual Assault By Two Women

Content Disclaimer: This article addresses allegations ofrape and sexualaggression.

Chris Noth, who is best known for his lead role in Sex and the city, was charged with sexual assault by two women.

The two women both claimed to have been raped by the actor in a recent article by Hollywood journalist. Her two claimed cases were more than a decade apart, one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York City in 2015, the women said. Noth strongly denied the claims that the dating was consensual.

The two, who say they met Noth in their early 20s and knew him from the popular HBO show, spoke to the trade publication under pseudonyms. Zoe described how she was assaulted in her apartment. It was very painful and I shouted: Stop! she said THR. And he didn’t. I said, can you at least have a condom? and he laughed at me.

Lily claimed THRthat she was also raped in Noth’s apartment after spending an evening with him. The two alleged assaults took place in front of a mirror, according to the article. I was crying when it happened, Lily said. Following the incident, she added: I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was not feeling well. Totally violated.

Nothing was said in a statement to THR: The accusations made against me by individuals I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed.

“The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visitRape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visitRAIN.