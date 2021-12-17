Bruce Springsteen sells his music catalog to Sony for $ 500 million; Are career songbooks Hollywood’s next gold mine?





Springsteen, at the height of his world fame, performing “Born in the USA” in 1984 (Photo by David … [+] Tan / Shinko Music / Getty Images)

Getty Images

In the past 12 months, as streaming and studio mergers and consolidation milestones grabbed the entertainment headlines, the music world has quietly overturned conventional wisdom with mega-chords for singer-songwriters. Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, David Bowie, Neil Young and many more renowned artists and estates have concluded agreements to give up their rights for life, in the nine figures, many since January of this year. What is behind this sudden rush for catalog ownership and mega-reviews? Conventional wisdom indicates the explosion of the music streaming market (run by Spotify), which has resulted in unexpected royalties of tens of millions of dollars for artists with catalogs that were once simply nostalgic, but now extremely valuable and powerful. Apparently Springsteens is working threw over $ 15 million of sales in 2021 alone. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Boss (a nickname for Springsteen himself grimaces), ordered the larger price tag known to date, at $ 500 million, signaling that Sony has significant plans for its discography that will likely extend far beyond background music to pharmaceutical commercials or other dreaded and dreaded sales jingles. With beloved titles ranging from Born to run at The climb Spanning a 50-year recording career, Sony will seek to leverage Springsteen’s work across many platforms, including, but not limited to: Spotify and other domestic and global music streaming apps Re-releases of existing albums and repackaging / re-imagining of existing songs Broadway adaptations of classic songs or full albums Film and television adaptations of the same License opportunities for film, television, theater and games Web 3 digital exploitation Once exclusively the voice of the New Jersey working class, now 20 times Grammy winner, Oscar winner, Tony winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, Springsteen’s consistent production and commitment to remain a relevant songwriter and performer has catapulted him beyond the mainstream and into this rare class of globally recognized musical icons. How Springsteen’s intellectual property is monetized over the next few months, years, and decades will help nurture and influence the value of future career artists, from Jay Z to Taylor Swift and beyond. Let’s just hope Sony has the common sense and restraint not to allow Hungry Heart to be used as an advertisement for McDonalds.



MCD

. And then, why not?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomnunan/2021/12/16/bruce-springsteen-sells-music-catalog-to-sony-for-500-million-are-career-songbooks-hollywoods-next-goldmine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos