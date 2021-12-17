The Mindy Project Adds Uncommon, Effortless Humor To Television | Arts and entertainment

Entertainment
The Mindy Project Adds Uncommon, Effortless Humor To Television
The Office was taken off Netflix almost two years ago at the start of 2020. I watched The Office every day, and fell asleep every night, and since it was taken out, it’s left a big hole in my day. routine today. Since then, my search for a similar show to fill that void to watch every day has never ceased.
But my search may have ended with The Mindy Project, with Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor in The Office.
I described The Mindy Project to people as if Kelly Kapoor had her own TV show. If you’ve never seen The Office, Kapoor enjoys pop culture, romance, and drama, which are the main themes of The Mindy Project. Even though Kapoor wasn’t your favorite character on the show, or perhaps the least favorite, the same dry, fast-paced humor fills the 20-minute episodes of the Kalings series.
There are a few shows that have an office-like humor and premise, like Parks and Rec, Scrubs, and 30 Rock. These shows make inappropriate jokes and play up a lot of tropes and stereotypes that come close to the line of Can they say this joke?
If any of those shows listed are favorites, The Mindy Project could be next to play because no matter how you feel about questionable jokes, Kaling has created a well-made sitcom that exemplifies lighthearted humor in which nothing needs to be done. to be taken too seriously.
In her book Why Does Everyone Hang Out Without Me ?, she spoke about her successes and failures while working on The Office. But she’s also talked a lot about her personal experiences regarding her insecurities and struggles about her appearance, which she also incorporated into the writing of her own show and The Office.
Kaling makes self-mockery the norm in The Mindy Project, playing on his appearance, which many people can relate to in some ways. That says a lot about who Mindy Kaling is, as the confidence it takes to write your own character in a self-deprecating way is somewhat inspiring, especially because she’s funny doing it.
In addition to self-deprecating jokes, Kaling plays on the stereotype that women are emotional in everything they do. For example, her character, Dr. Mindy Lahiri, follows romantic comedies as if they were guidelines for how relationships and love should be in real life. The show is based in New York City, where dozens of classic romantic comedies are filmed, so the setting lends itself to a lot of playing this joke without being over the top.
The humor of the character of Kalings, as well as the other characters played by Chris Messina, Ike Barinholz, Ed Weeks and Adam Pally really make me laugh out loud at times, which I haven’t experienced since watching The Office. .
The premise is somewhat similar to The Office in which a lot of high jinks take place in the workplace of Kalings, Shulman and Associates, an office of gynecologists.
Similar to Dunder Mifflin, this leaves you wondering how they are always in business, since no one ever seems to be working. But it’s television, so it doesn’t need to have a logistical sense or to be analyzed at length, which is also the pleasure of its show. It’s so easy to follow and it’s often funny.
Finding a show that has effortless humor is rare but extremely welcome. This is why I embrace the Mindy project with open arms.
