Prichard city council approves new entertainment district | Mobile County Alabama News





Prichard’s board members say, “It’s time. “ On Thursday night, they voted for the city to have its own entertainment district. This is a unanimous vote with one abstention from one person. Councilor and President Ossia Edwards was the only one to abstain from the vote on the issue. Many citizens believe this is exactly what the city needs and expressed those sentiments during the public hearing. “This entertainment is desperately needed,” said James Jackson, a resident of Prichard. “Today it happened, make this entertainment district a reality.” The proposed entertainment district is approximately bounded to the north by Love Joy Loop North and West Rebel Road. East on the South Craft Highway; south by East Sweeney Lane and west by Love Joy Loop West. Prichard resident Charles Drum, who lives in this area, doesn’t like the idea. “Maybe in a few years you can have an entertainment district, but not now,” Drum said. “It’s not started to be near them in this neighborhood, of course they want to. They don’t give so-and-so for nothing in this area.” But a business owner in the area strongly agrees. Andria Cunningham, owner of “Yo Hair Plug” on Wilson Avenue, says this is exactly what the city needs. “It’s definitely something to have here. I have people from Mississippi, Louisiana, Foley, all around the surrounding areas that come here to get what I have,” Cunningham said. “So I know if they want to be entertained, they will come too, they will travel.” Many council members who voted in favor of the entertainment district say they can’t wait to see what growth and progression it will bring to the city.

All content 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc., WALA; Mobile, Alabama. (A station of Gray Media Group, Inc.). All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox10tv.com/news/mobile_county/prichard-city-council-approves-new-entertainment-district/article_1a86676e-5efb-11ec-8855-83adb95e8ac7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos